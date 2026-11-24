When a nation develops a new fighter jet, certain capabilities get a great deal of attention. While weapons systems, radars, and other vital pieces of hardware are paramount, so too are speed and maneuverability. Each new generation of fighter jets tends to improve on these last two areas, along with a fighter's maximum total range. Range is certainly important for naval fighters, bombers, and everything else used in combat operations.

Given the many options, could a fighter jet cross the Atlantic Ocean? The short answer is yes, with a caveat. Most would require one or more aerial refueling missions to complete the crossing. It also depends on where you're crossing the Atlantic Ocean. It's a massive body of water and not separated by continents that align perfectly with one another. The shortest possible flight would be between Ponta do Seixas, Brazil, and Pointe des Almadies, Senegal, which measures around 1,920 miles.

That's close to the longest possible distance most fighter jets can fly without refueling. Granted, a fighter's range depends on how it's measured. Combat radius is the distance a fighter can fly to a target and return, while ferry range is the total distance traveled with external fuel tanks, no weapons, and under optimal conditions. Maximum range is how far a fighter can fly in a straight line without weapons, and on internal fuel only. To determine which fighters can cross the Atlantic, it's best to stick to ferry range, which includes more aircraft than you might imagine.