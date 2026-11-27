Ever since the original Toyota Tundra debuted back in the late 1990s, the truck has had a clear mission of pushing the automaker into the lucrative and highly competitive full-size pickup market dominated by America's Big Three. Needless to say, towing capacity is an important figure for full-size truck buyers, and the second- and third-generation Tundras in particular have really helped bring Toyota toward parity with the class leaders.

With the current third-generation Tundra, Toyota offers buyers the choice between two different engine options: a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter i-Force V6 or a hybridized i-Force Max version of the same engine. With its higher price, the Tundra Hybrid delivers higher horsepower and torque figures than the non-hybrid, but does that mean it also provides better towing performance? The answer isn't as clear as you might think.

Towing capacity numbers for the Tundra vary depending on body style and drivetrain layout, but they show that the added power and torque of the hybrid don't actually translate to any noticeable advantage in towing ability. In fact, the most capable version of the Tundra uses the non-hybrid i-Force engine. However, that doesn't mean that owners will find the Tundra Hybrid lacking when towing — as long as they keep their expectations in check. Let's break down the numbers.