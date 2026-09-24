How The Ford F-150's Towing Capacity Compares To The Competition

The Ford F-150 isn't just the best-selling full-size pickup truck in America; it's the nation's most popular vehicle, period, and it's been that way for quite a while. The half-ton truck segment is a huge and extremely competitive one, but the F-150 is still king of the hill for many reasons. Brand loyalty is a big factor, of course, as is the wide range of engines Ford offers, including a traditional V8 and a modern hybrid V6.

Some buyers, however, might care more about the hard numbers when purchasing — and for pickup trucks, towing capacity can be one of the most important figures. Most current half-ton trucks offer fairly similar capabilities overall, but the F-150 rules the roost if you're looking for the best new half=ton pickup truck for towing.

The F-150's maximum towing capacity varies depending on the engine, but it tops out at 13,500 pounds. That's enough to edge ahead of GM's half-ton trucks and is a significant improvement over Ram and Toyota's pickups. Let's take a closer look at the numbers to see which F-150 comes out on top, and how big its advantage over the competition is.