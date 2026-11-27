Modern laptop webcams are great for video calls. Their high-resolution lenses and vibrant image quality help ensure that you'll look your best during meetings. But have you ever wondered whether someone somewhere could be watching you through the lens? We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but it's entirely possible. Even webcams from major brands can pose a privacy risk. For the most part, the issue is relatively benign. Launching a meeting app like Zoom will automatically activate a laptop's built-in camera depending on the settings, exposing your surroundings. Few things are more embarrassing than having a camera on you when you're not aware of it.

There is, however, the more serious possibility of someone gaining unauthorized access to your camera. Malware known as remote access tools (RATs) can give cybercriminals control over an infected computer, allowing them to activate webcams. And this has actually happened. Back in 2014, the FBI announced charges against Alex Yücel, the owner of the organization Blackshades, which sold and distributed a RAT that stole files and spied on victims through their webcams. It would go on to infect over 500,000 computers across more than 100 countries. Yücel would later be sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

As you can see, there are good reasons to cover up your laptop's webcam, and there are several ways to do so. Below is a brief set of recommendations on how to correctly cover webcams, plus how to better protect yourself.