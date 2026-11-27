Why You Should Definitely Cover Your Laptop's Webcam (And How To Do It Right)
Modern laptop webcams are great for video calls. Their high-resolution lenses and vibrant image quality help ensure that you'll look your best during meetings. But have you ever wondered whether someone somewhere could be watching you through the lens? We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but it's entirely possible. Even webcams from major brands can pose a privacy risk. For the most part, the issue is relatively benign. Launching a meeting app like Zoom will automatically activate a laptop's built-in camera depending on the settings, exposing your surroundings. Few things are more embarrassing than having a camera on you when you're not aware of it.
There is, however, the more serious possibility of someone gaining unauthorized access to your camera. Malware known as remote access tools (RATs) can give cybercriminals control over an infected computer, allowing them to activate webcams. And this has actually happened. Back in 2014, the FBI announced charges against Alex Yücel, the owner of the organization Blackshades, which sold and distributed a RAT that stole files and spied on victims through their webcams. It would go on to infect over 500,000 computers across more than 100 countries. Yücel would later be sentenced to nearly five years in prison.
As you can see, there are good reasons to cover up your laptop's webcam, and there are several ways to do so. Below is a brief set of recommendations on how to correctly cover webcams, plus how to better protect yourself.
How to cover your laptop's webcam
The easiest way to cover a laptop's webcam is to use its built-in privacy shutter. Dell's automatic webcam shutter is genius, and Lenovo equips many of its laptops with a small slider positioned right next to the camera. All you have to do is slide it to block the lens. Some laptop models have a special function key or kill switch that disables the camera. These features aren't universal, however, so be sure to double-check how your laptop handles camera privacy.
If your laptop doesn't have a built-in shutter, you have the option to purchase an aftermarket webcam cover. These inexpensive accessories attach to a laptop's display bezel and use their own sliding mechanism to cover the lens. They're available in different sizes, so make sure you choose one that fits your laptop best. MacBook owners will need to be more careful. Apple warns that the space between a MacBook display and keyboard is very small, so even a thin cover could put unintended pressure on the display and damage it. Your best bet is to use a small piece of opaque tape as seen in the image above.
How to improve your laptop's security
Physically covering your laptop's camera is great, but we also recommend improving your system's security. Malware like the Blackshades RAT could return one day, if it hasn't already. Stay safe by practicing good operational security, and start by keeping your computer up to date. Software updates often include security patches that address flaws hackers could exploit. Also, make sure your laptop's firewall is enabled, as it blocks unauthorized connections.
Running antivirus software is also a good idea, as it can detect, quarantine, and remove malware. PCs run Microsoft Defender Antivirus, and MacBooks run XProtect, both of which are rock solid at protecting laptops. A third-party antivirus isn't necessary, but if you want a program that is arguably better than Defender, Malwarebytes comes highly recommended. In its September 2026 Consumer Assessment, independent cybersecurity testing organization MRG Effitas evaluated eight antivirus programs across multiple tests, including malware detection. Malwarebytes got a near-perfect score, blocking every sample in the tests without generating false positives.
Above all else, there is a golden rule that you must follow: Be mindful of what you download and what links you click. Do all these steps, and you'll never have to worry about someone spying on you through your webcam.