The Nintendo Switch 2 Will Get A Rare Discount This Black Friday
Have you been waiting for a price drop to snag a Nintendo Switch 2? If so, be aware that Nintendo recently announced its Black Friday deals for 2026. This year's discounts include $50 off the Nintendo Switch 2 plus "Mario Kart World" bundle. The full bundle includes the Switch 2, a download of "Mario Kart World", and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership.
The sale starts November 22 and runs through December 5 of this year. As of this writing, Nintendo hasn't specified which retailers will be participating. Customers may check the official announcement again once the sale is active to find the participating retailers.
That said, a similar discount Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort bundle is already active. Its participating retailers, aside from the Nintendo Store itself, are Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. This could potentially indicate at least some of these retailers will also participate in the Switch 2 "Mario Kart World" bundle sale when it launches.
Nintendo's Black Friday deals also include game discounts
One of the commonly-cited drawbacks of buying a Nintendo Switch 2 is the cost, and the Switch 2's price hike earlier this year didn't help matters. If this factor stopped you from buying one in the past, now you have an opportunity to take advantage of a rare deal.
Across the same period — November 22 through December 5 — you'll also be able to purchase certain Switch 2 games for $20 less than they usually go for. The discount applies to such titles as "Donkey Kong Bonanza," the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond," and various others. Again, once the sale begins, Nintendo will provide more information about which games are discounted.
Should you use this deal as an excuse to equip yourself with a Nintendo Switch 2, keep in mind the device can do more than most owners know about. For example, you can detach the Joy-Con 2 controller and use it as a mouse, tailoring the gaming experience to your tastes.