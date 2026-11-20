Have you been waiting for a price drop to snag a Nintendo Switch 2? If so, be aware that Nintendo recently announced its Black Friday deals for 2026. This year's discounts include $50 off the Nintendo Switch 2 plus "Mario Kart World" bundle. The full bundle includes the Switch 2, a download of "Mario Kart World", and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership.

The sale starts November 22 and runs through December 5 of this year. As of this writing, Nintendo hasn't specified which retailers will be participating. Customers may check the official announcement again once the sale is active to find the participating retailers.

That said, a similar discount Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort bundle is already active. Its participating retailers, aside from the Nintendo Store itself, are Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. This could potentially indicate at least some of these retailers will also participate in the Switch 2 "Mario Kart World" bundle sale when it launches.