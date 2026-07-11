4 Drawbacks Of Buying A Nintendo Switch 2

The entire novelty of the Nintendo Switch is that it's portable, right? If there aren't any exclusive Mario games on it, the only notable thing setting it apart from the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is the ability to play it on the go. It has a nice LCD screen for it and everything.

Unfortunately, this aspect is a bit undermined by the fact that the Nintendo Switch 2 has a pretty poor battery life — the average battery life is about 4.5 hours. Most gamers will tell you that it only lasts between two to six hours, depending on what kind of game you're playing. This is not as long as the original Nintendo Switch, which is a bit of a bummer.

I have brought my Nintendo Switch 2 on trips before, especially back when I was addicted to Kirby Air Riders, and it barely ever lasted over a few hours on the flight. And you definitely need to charge it overnight in the hotel room if you want it to last throughout the following day.

The fact that you paid good money for the new Switch generation, just to have to carry around a mobile power bank to keep it charged while playing more demanding games, is definitely a huge bummer.