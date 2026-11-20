For a company that introduced the world's first mass-produced hybrid car in 1997, Toyota seems to have a bad track record in maintaining them. In recent times, the Japanese automaker has issued major recalls of its hybrid lineup, including Land Cruiser, RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, and Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles. Adding to this long line of recalls was the Camry Hybrid, which saw a recall of 51,644 vehicles due to a defect that could cause a fire risk. Toyota's handling of this recall is now under scrutiny, with an owner alleging that the automaker sold him a Camry Hybrid despite knowing it had a dangerous inverter defect.

The proposed class-action lawsuit was filed by Illinois resident Michael Jaffe, who purchased a new 2026 Toyota Camry from a local dealership. He claims that the company failed to disclose the problem before completing the sale, selling him a vehicle that was potentially unsafe to drive. Jaffe also alleges that the defect significantly disrupted his life. After taking his Camry Hybrid to the dealership for repairs in February 2026, he was left relying on loaner vehicles, claiming he did not get his own vehicle back until August 18, 2026, despite having purchased the new car just eight months earlier.