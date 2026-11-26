5 Portable Generator Brands With Better Ratings Than DeWalt
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Portable generators come in handy in many different areas. They can be your power source for when you're out camping with an RV, provide you with ample electricity on a job site, or keep your household appliances running during an outage. However, choosing the right generator for your home or other needs can be a bit of a daunting task. You must take into account the amount of power required, your budget, the machine's portability design (handles or wheels), and generator type. Selecting the right brand is also important, and considering that it's one of the most popular power tool names on the market, your mind might automatically jump to DeWalt.
Ratings for portable DeWalt generators are perfectly fine, good even. Several models of the traditional variety earn the "CR Recommended" stamp of approval from Consumer Reports. Despite that positivity, none of those models reach the top of CR's rankings, though, and there isn't a single portable inverter generator from DeWalt that gets the "CR Recommended" nod. When you look at the assessments and recommendations of publications like Pro Tool Reviews, Popular Mechanics, or Bob Vila, the name DeWalt isn't mentioned anywhere among the best portable generators available.
Before you get drawn into the popularity of the DeWalt name, we're going to look at five different brands for portable generators that consistently receive higher ratings and more enthusiastic recommendations than DeWalt. These evaluations come from publications with extensive histories of testing and analyzing power tools, making them incredibly trusted sources.
Champion
For a lot of power tool companies, you need to do a bit of searching to find their generators, as many brands place more of an emphasis on tools like drills, saws, or lawn mowers. That's certainly not the case with Champion, though. While it does sell some outdoor power equipment like pressure washers and log splitters, generators are its specialty, with dozens of options to choose from. The running wattage measurements on Champion generators range from 1,200 W to 13,500 W, meaning there's at least one model equipped to handle your exact needs.
Consumer Reports, Popular Mechanics, and Bob Vila all mention a portable Champion generator as the best model on the market for camping, but to really show the strength of the brand, each publication spotlights a distinct unit from its lineup. CR singles out the Champion 100571, though the model is now discontinued. Meanwhile, PM recommends a dual-fuel inverter generator with 3,500 running watts and 4,500 starting watts that can run on either gasoline or propane. Then there's Bob Vila, which picks another dual-fuel inverter option, though this one has 5,500 starting watts and either 3,600 running watts for propane or 4,000 running watts for gasoline.
Showing even more love to the brand is Pro Tool Reviews. It breaks up its recommendations by wattage rather than use, and Champion generators are the top selections for both 2,000 W and 7,000 W categories. The admiration for these portable machines is quite widespread, and there's basically no overlap in specific models with the praise. That shows incredible strength for the Champion brand.
DuroMax
Although DuroMax's engines are arguably the company's most recognized product, the number of generators it offers is almost overwhelming. Luckily, its website is fairly easy to navigate and find exactly the product that best suits your needs. It breaks them up into categories for home power backup, jobsites, RVs and recreation, and food trucks, and if that's not how you want to go, you can choose between inverters and non-inverters or select from dual-fuel, tri-fuel, or EFI generators. Regardless of which type is best for you, you're more than likely going to get one with high ratings.
Naming it the best portable generator for home use, Bob Vila recommends the DuroMax XP12000EH. This is a dual-fuel generator that can use either gasoline or propane. With gasoline, it has 12,000 peak watts and 9,500 running watts. Propane's a bit lower at 11,400 peak watts and 9,025 running watts. For power and portability, it doesn't get much better, with 4.5 and 5 out of 5 scores for those categories, respectively. Bob Vila also likes the roughly $1,400 price tag and considers it to be reasonably affordable for the power.
If you don't need something that big, Pro Tool Reviews rates the DuroMax XP5500HX as the best 4,000 W generator available. This is also a dual-fuel unit for gasoline or propane, and while it's best used for things like RVs, it can serve as a home emergency backup if needed as well. PTR loves how easy it is to start and that it will automatically shut off in the event of carbon monoxide detection or if it's low on oil. Big or small, DuroMax seemingly delivers the goods.
Generac
Generac is one of those companies that is almost entirely dedicated to power equipment. Beyond portable generators, Generac provides numerous products for EV charging and solar battery storage as well. With that focus on power generation and energy management equipment, it predictably delivers some excellent results on the portable generator front. Across the two dozen units Generac produces, you're going to see some very high ratings.
Nowhere are they more evident than with Consumer Reports. Including both inverter and non-inverter generators, nine Generac models receive the "CR Recommended" badge of honor. That's more than one-third of the company's total portable generators. Among the five models CR highlights to best power your home, two of them are made by Generac. The Generac IQ3800DF is at the top of CR's list for the best generators to power a small home, boat, or RV. The company has the two highest-scoring inverter units between 2,500 and 5,000 W, and two of the top three models for non-inverter generators in the 5,000-6,900 W and 7,000-8,000 W classes. This is widespread dominance for Generac from CR.
It's not alone, though. Pro Tool Reviews selects two Generac models for the best in the 10,000 W and 12,000 W classes: the tri-fuel GP9500E and the gasoline-powered GP18000EFI. For something smaller, Popular Mechanics likes the Generac IQ3800DF inverter generator for powering more sensitive electronics, like televisions and computers. There really doesn't seem to be a place where the ratings for Generac generators fall down at all, and DeWalt certainly doesn't measure up.
Honda
Although we primarily think of Honda as one of the most reliable car brands on the market, it produces a vast number of power tools and equipment. Among them are portable generators, and just as its automobiles come with high ratings, so do these units. Honda splits its generators up into four different series. There's the deluxe EM, the economic EG, the industrial EB, and the super quiet EU lines. It's the EU lineup where you see the most widespread coverage and praise for what Honda delivers on the portable generator front.
Popular Mechanics and Bob Vila both name the Honda EU2200i as the best overall portable generator on the market. This inverter generator is powered by Honda's popular GXR120 engine, can last over eight hours on just a single tank of gas, and weighs just a little over 47 pounds, making it a rather easy unit to carry around where you need it. This doesn't have a terribly high wattage, so it's best used for sensitive electronics or camping. However, if portability is really what's important here, it's hard to find something more easily maneuverable.
For those wanting something with more power, Consumer Reports instead recommends the Honda EU7000iS. This is another inverter generator, and CR names it the very best model to power your home. Of course, it's perfectly capable of powering RVs, too. The publication even states that it's one of the lower-wattage options for full homes, making it a good in-between for other tasks. This is a really pricey option, starting at $4,899, but CR asserts you're getting the power and performance necessary to justify that cost.
Wen
Generators can be a rather expensive proposition. For instance, a DeWalt 8,750 W portable generator sells for $1,099. Consequently, people need to look out for special deals or focus on the brands that strike just the right balance between quality and budget. That's where a company like Wen comes in. While its portable generators aren't exactly cheap, they're consistently named some of the best value you can get on the market. They frequently receive higher ratings than DeWalt generators as well.
One of the most roundly touted models is the Wen GN5602X. This portable generator with a 224cc engine is a favorite of both Bob Vila and Consumer Reports. The former calls it the portable generator with the best bang for your buck, and the latter has it among the top models for small homes, boats, or RVs, regardless of price, thanks to 5,600 peak watts and 4,500 running watts. You can pick one of these up for $449.99. It comes with a 4.3-gallon tank that can get you up to 12.5 hours of half-load runtime. That's an impressive level of efficiency.
Popular Mechanics chooses a different model as its best budget portable generator: the Wen DF360iX. This is a dual-fuel inverter generator that uses either gasoline or propane with 3,600 peak watts and 2,600-2,900 running watts that's very quiet, thanks to a noise output of just 65 dB. This model retails for $612.99 but can easily be found for less. With a weight of just 49 pounds, it's also extremely portable. People on a budget deserve quality too, and these ratings indicate Wen earns that place.