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Portable generators come in handy in many different areas. They can be your power source for when you're out camping with an RV, provide you with ample electricity on a job site, or keep your household appliances running during an outage. However, choosing the right generator for your home or other needs can be a bit of a daunting task. You must take into account the amount of power required, your budget, the machine's portability design (handles or wheels), and generator type. Selecting the right brand is also important, and considering that it's one of the most popular power tool names on the market, your mind might automatically jump to DeWalt.

Ratings for portable DeWalt generators are perfectly fine, good even. Several models of the traditional variety earn the "CR Recommended" stamp of approval from Consumer Reports. Despite that positivity, none of those models reach the top of CR's rankings, though, and there isn't a single portable inverter generator from DeWalt that gets the "CR Recommended" nod. When you look at the assessments and recommendations of publications like Pro Tool Reviews, Popular Mechanics, or Bob Vila, the name DeWalt isn't mentioned anywhere among the best portable generators available.

Before you get drawn into the popularity of the DeWalt name, we're going to look at five different brands for portable generators that consistently receive higher ratings and more enthusiastic recommendations than DeWalt. These evaluations come from publications with extensive histories of testing and analyzing power tools, making them incredibly trusted sources.