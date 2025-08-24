Duromax Engines: Where Are They Built & Are They Any Good?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Portable engines are a lifeline, especially if you live off-grid, run a pressure washing business, plan to power a moped or set up a portable generator for your camper, or are just looking to maintain a lawnmower. If you've been in the market for a reliable, quiet engine, the name DuroMax has likely come up more than once. Not to be confused with Duramax, General Motors' line of diesel engines, DuroMax Power Equipment has built a strong reputation for producing dependable, heavy-duty portable generators and small engines.
According to the small engine maker, its engines are designed and engineered in the U.S. by DuroMax Power Equipment, based in Ontario, California. But there's a twist. They are not manufactured in the U.S., but overseas (to their specifications). DuroMax engines are generally gasoline-powered. And while many models feature a lawn-mower-style pull start, it is possible to purchase one with an electric start.
Are they any good? Based on reviews by owners, DuroMax engines are easy to maintain, reliable, and backed by a solid warranty. "The engine is a piece of cake to start. It started on the first pull every time," an owner said about their experience with the DuraMax XP18HP engine on Amazon.
Where are DuroMax engines manufactured?
DuroMax engines are produced by DuroMax Power Equipment, an American manufacturer known for developing some of the best portable generators, pressure washers, small engines, and water pumps — all powered by their own engines. While the company's products are designed and tested in the United States, most of its engine assembly takes place in China, something that a company representative confirmed on Amazon.
Let's be honest, folks. It's normal to have doubts about products made overseas. Some buyers are wary of items manufactured in China, often due to past concerns over quality assurance issues. However, DuroMax Power Equipment on its website assures its clientele that its products are "designed and tested in the U.S." Additionally, DuroMax engines consistently receive positive feedback from users, with many of their engines rated highly on Amazon. For instance, the 500cc XP20HP has a 4.5-star rating based on over 1,800 reviews, while the DuroMax XP 13000EH portable generator, which uses the same 500cc engine, has a 4.4-star rating based on over 3,600 reviews.
Are DuroMax engines worth considering
DuroMax engines are worth a closer look because they combine variety, durability, and value. The company offers gas-powered engines, ranging from 208cc to 999cc, priced between $249 and $1,999, with options that cater to different user needs, including shaft size, recoil or electric start, and even dual-fuel capability (gasoline and propane). Potential buyers not only get a 3-year warranty on its engines, but they also get better product quality — all DuroMax generators use 100% copper windings. Copper windings may be more expensive, but their durability, ease of repair, and corrosion resistance make them the most preferred choice, which ultimately translates into reliability and better performance in the long run.
Those interested in doing some DIY engine maintenance at home will like that DuroMax engines are suitable for the task. However, it is important to note that these engines are not ideal for heavy industrial use or long-term commercial abuse. They are designed for intermittent application use, like home backup, recreation, bike projects, and camping. Duromax engines are generally considered moderately loud (vacuum cleaner and average radio loud), but remain below the noise levels EPA classifies as harmful to health and welfare. For instance, the DuroMax XP5500HX operates at around 69 dBA while iH Series generators like the DuroMax XP16000iHT produce about 66.9dBA at 25% load.