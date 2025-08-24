Duromax Engines: Where Are They Built & Are They Any Good?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Portable engines are a lifeline, especially if you live off-grid, run a pressure washing business, plan to power a moped or set up a portable generator for your camper, or are just looking to maintain a lawnmower. If you've been in the market for a reliable, quiet engine, the name DuroMax has likely come up more than once. Not to be confused with Duramax, General Motors' line of diesel engines, DuroMax Power Equipment has built a strong reputation for producing dependable, heavy-duty portable generators and small engines.

According to the small engine maker, its engines are designed and engineered in the U.S. by DuroMax Power Equipment, based in Ontario, California. But there's a twist. They are not manufactured in the U.S., but overseas (to their specifications). DuroMax engines are generally gasoline-powered. And while many models feature a lawn-mower-style pull start, it is possible to purchase one with an electric start.

Are they any good? Based on reviews by owners, DuroMax engines are easy to maintain, reliable, and backed by a solid warranty. "The engine is a piece of cake to start. It started on the first pull every time," an owner said about their experience with the DuraMax XP18HP engine on Amazon.