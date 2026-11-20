Victorinox Just Dropped A New Winter-Themed Swiss Army Knife – Here's What It Costs
While one can argue that the classic red Swiss Army Knife can already match your holiday decor, Victorinox has embraced the tradition of producing winter-themed SAKs for collectors. This year, the multi-tool manufacturer mentions that it plans to release only 15,000 units of its 2026 model worldwide. The Synergy Winter Magic Limited Edition 2026 features a winter aesthetic in shades of blue. On the front, it features footsteps going towards a cottage, which is shown to release smoke rising to envelop the Victorinox logo. The back side has two trees on a snowy mountain with a backdrop of a starry sky.
At its core, you can expect from the same nine tools from the Synergy pocket knife, alongside a dangling key charm. Weighing 2.8 oz. or about how as heavy as a standard tennis ball, it measures 0.5 inches by 3.7 inches by 0.9 inches. Apart from its blade, it has two screwdrivers (3mm and 7mm), a wire stripper, and a key ring. It has both a bottle opener and a box opener, plus it includes a nail file and nail cleaner. Retailing for $85, the Synergy Winter Magic Limited Edition Swiss Army Knife is currently on sale at the Victorinox website for $85 and stocks are already listed as running low.
What do people have to say about the 2026 Synergy Winter Magic Limited Edition SAK?
As of mid-November 2026, this year's Winter Magic Limited Edition Swiss Army Knife has garnered an average rating of 4.8 stars from 78 people. Even more impressive, 98% of reviewers said they thought it was worth recommending. One person even said that it was the most beautiful Victorinox ever released. Among dissatisfied customers, those who rated it under three stars mentioned blemishes and imperfections out of the box, blunt blades, and poor shipping practices.
Comparatively, the 2026 edition is $5 cheaper than its predecessor's Climber Wood Winter Magic Limited Edition 2025. Although it's the new kid on the block, the 2026 Synergy-based model has already proven to be more popular. On the Victorinox website, you can still grab the Climber Wood Winter Magic Limited Edition 2025 for $90, where it has an average rating of 4.8 stars from 38 people. If you miss it, there are also several listings on eBay which range between $120 to $180. Although, it's important to be wary of fake SAKs when buying from third-party sellers. Despite manufacturing significantly less units at 10,000, the 2025 edition is still widely available.
Where can you find older Winter Magic Limited Edition Swiss Army Knife models?
If you don't like the 2026 or 2025 models, prefer a different set of tools, or simply want to expand your collection, it is still possible to snag even older Winter Magic models from the past few years. But, it's important to manage your expectations when it comes to the price.
In some cases, unopened products can sell much higher than its initial retail price. Additionally, apart from aesthetics, the base multi-tool model also makes a difference. For the 2024 Spartan Winter Magic Edition, eBay listings reveal prices that hover around $200 to $300. The Cadet Winter Magic 2023 with a blue and yellow mountain view has eBay listings from about $160 to $195. On Amazon, you can get the Victorinox Pioneer X Winter Magic Special Edition 2020 for $346.13. If you miss it, a brand-new model is also available on eBay for $395. There's also the Climber Lite Winter Magic Pocket Knife Special Edition 2021 for $237.65. Both listings have perfect ratings from 38 and 9 people on Amazon, respectively. Surprisingly, these prices already exceed some of the most expensive SAK products, like the award-winning $165 Ranger 55 Grip Onyx Black and $210 Swiss Tool X Plus Ratchet.
If you just want to grow your holiday-themed SAK collection without breaking the bank, Victorinox offers more than just its winter editions. For something cute and compact, you can snag the 2019 Gingerbread Love Limited Edition Classic SD Swiss Army Knife for just under $30. If you want something even cheaper with the same tools, there's the $26 Winterberry Classic SD Iconic Design Swiss Army Knife too.