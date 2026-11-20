If you don't like the 2026 or 2025 models, prefer a different set of tools, or simply want to expand your collection, it is still possible to snag even older Winter Magic models from the past few years. But, it's important to manage your expectations when it comes to the price.

In some cases, unopened products can sell much higher than its initial retail price. Additionally, apart from aesthetics, the base multi-tool model also makes a difference. For the 2024 Spartan Winter Magic Edition, eBay listings reveal prices that hover around $200 to $300. The Cadet Winter Magic 2023 with a blue and yellow mountain view has eBay listings from about $160 to $195. On Amazon, you can get the Victorinox Pioneer X Winter Magic Special Edition 2020 for $346.13. If you miss it, a brand-new model is also available on eBay for $395. There's also the Climber Lite Winter Magic Pocket Knife Special Edition 2021 for $237.65. Both listings have perfect ratings from 38 and 9 people on Amazon, respectively. Surprisingly, these prices already exceed some of the most expensive SAK products, like the award-winning $165 Ranger 55 Grip Onyx Black and $210 Swiss Tool X Plus Ratchet.

If you just want to grow your holiday-themed SAK collection without breaking the bank, Victorinox offers more than just its winter editions. For something cute and compact, you can snag the 2019 Gingerbread Love Limited Edition Classic SD Swiss Army Knife for just under $30. If you want something even cheaper with the same tools, there's the $26 Winterberry Classic SD Iconic Design Swiss Army Knife too.