Is Your Swiss Army Knife Real Or Fake? Here's How To Tell

Swiss Army Knives are popular not only among soldiers and professional craftsmen but also among enthusiasts and everyday users. While several manufacturers may refer to their products as "Swiss style" or something similar, the "Swiss Army Knife" trademark is owned by the Swiss companies Victorinox and Wenger. However, like any other popular product, Swiss Army Knives face the issue of knock-offs, and as their popularity has grown, so has the quality of counterfeit versions. Of course, these counterfeit knives are still no match for a genuine Swiss Army Knife. So, if you own one but are unsure about its authenticity, there are several ways to determine if it's real or fake.

The most reliable way to check if your Swiss Army Knife is real or fake is by looking at the company logo on the handle, also known as the scale. All Swiss Army Knives feature either the Victorinox "Cross and Shield" emblem, or if you have a knife made by Wenger – which is also owned by Victorinox — you'll see the Wenger logo, which is a square with rounded corners around a bold cross. These emblems on genuine knives are sharp and well crafted. On counterfeit knives, the emblems may appear dull, poorly engraved, or slightly different in shape.