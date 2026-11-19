"Grand Theft Auto 6" is blowing up right now, as gamers are diving into the long-awaited release, in some cases after using a trick to start playing the game early. They're discovering the robust features of the new game, including the map, which is so much bigger than everyone originally thought. In the process, players are increasing their funds by finding sunken treasure. After all, it's easy money, especially if you know where to look.

There are six different shipwreck locations around Key Lento, with each one giving you valuable items. Nuestra Señora de la Noche is located just to the southeast of Key Lento. Just choose the search circle close to the island, and you'll find the treasure. If you travel south from that point, you'll find the Nuestra Señora de la Ética Laxa's lost booty. Head back to the southeast side of Key Lento for the Urca de Cinco Torres, which is next to the hooked island in the chain.

The Nuestra Señora Lujuriosa is near that location, but on the southwest side of the hooked island. You'll find the wreckage in the spot between that island and the island due south. You'll have to head out from Key Lento to recover the Urca de Santa Sierra's treasure, as the location is just to the east of two other wrecks near the chain of islands. Finally, the Nuestra Señora del Ocio is actually the wreck from the Island Dreams mission, located beyond the island northeast of Kenton Rees' shop and to the east of Key Lento.