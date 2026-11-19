You Can Make Easy Money Early In GTA 6 By Finding Sunken Treasure - Here's Where It Is
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is blowing up right now, as gamers are diving into the long-awaited release, in some cases after using a trick to start playing the game early. They're discovering the robust features of the new game, including the map, which is so much bigger than everyone originally thought. In the process, players are increasing their funds by finding sunken treasure. After all, it's easy money, especially if you know where to look.
There are six different shipwreck locations around Key Lento, with each one giving you valuable items. Nuestra Señora de la Noche is located just to the southeast of Key Lento. Just choose the search circle close to the island, and you'll find the treasure. If you travel south from that point, you'll find the Nuestra Señora de la Ética Laxa's lost booty. Head back to the southeast side of Key Lento for the Urca de Cinco Torres, which is next to the hooked island in the chain.
The Nuestra Señora Lujuriosa is near that location, but on the southwest side of the hooked island. You'll find the wreckage in the spot between that island and the island due south. You'll have to head out from Key Lento to recover the Urca de Santa Sierra's treasure, as the location is just to the east of two other wrecks near the chain of islands. Finally, the Nuestra Señora del Ocio is actually the wreck from the Island Dreams mission, located beyond the island northeast of Kenton Rees' shop and to the east of Key Lento.
Breaking down each treasure and number of pieces
When you find the sunken treasure, you'll discover that one shipwreck has only coins waiting for you. That ship is the Nuestra Señora del Ocio, where you'll find 10 gold doubloons. The other treasures contain a variety of valuable items, including the Nuestra Señora de la Noche, where you'll find a purple gemstone, a serpentine statue, a dragon pipe, an antique candlestick, and three other items.
From there, the treasures are a bit more random and unique. The Nuestra Señora de la Ética Laxa's five-item treasure includes an ancient snuff box and a ceremonial spoon, while the Urca de Cinco Torres has six items, including a ceremonial plate and a golden glove. You'll find a golden statuette, a ceremonial knife, and four other pieces at the Nuestra Señora Lujuriosa wreck. The Urca de Santa Sierra has a silver hip flask, a brass spyglass, and an ornate pocket watch, along with three additional items.
Once you find a piece of treasure, you don't need to worry about clearing the entire wreck. Instead, you can just return to Kenton and sell what you have. The map card on each dive site gives you the number of treasures you have recovered, so you don't have to worry about trying to keep a running total. You might want to unlock the entire "GTA 6" map early to help with your treasure hunting. Treasure hunter Kenton Rees is the character who puts you on track to find these treasures, but you'll have to complete Island Dreams in Chapter 1 before you can begin.