"Grand Theft Auto 6," one of the most anticipated game launches of all time, has an official release date of November 19. Depending on where you are in the world, you may already be able to play the game. But if you don't have access yet and you just can't wait another day, let alone another minute, there's an easy trick you can use to cut in line: changing your region.

By changing your location to New Zealand, you can trick your console into granting you access to "GTA 6" right away because it's already November 19 in some regions like NZ. This is aptly named the New Zealand trick. On Xbox Series X and Series S, this is as simple as changing your country in the console's settings, as long as you have a pre-order copy of the game. If you plan on playing "GTA 6" through Xbox Cloud Gaming, you'll have to wait until 1 a.m. ET on November 19. Microsoft specifies a three-month waiting period between region swapping when it comes to your Microsoft account as a whole, but does not specify a time stipulation on region swapping just for your Xbox console. Many excited users on social media have confirmed the ability to swap regions back and forth and gain early access to "Grand Theft Auto 6."

PlayStation is a different story. While the trick is technically possible for PS5 owners, it's not recommended because your region is tied directly to your PSN account. This means you'd have to create a new PSN account for New Zealand and purchase "GTA 6" on that account. After that, "Grand Theft Auto 6" will be locked to that account, and you will be unable to switch the region to your actual location. Some PSN users have also reported account suspensions as a result of using the New Zealand trick.