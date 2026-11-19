Rockstar Left Extra Space In GTA 6's Massive Map For Good Reason - Here's Why
With Grand Theft Auto 6 now released and gamers around the world digging in for adventures across the fictionalized state of Leonida, players are quickly discovering just how large and diverse "GTA 6's" game map is. From the neon-soaked streets of Vice City to dense swamps, tranquil beaches, forests, and suburban sprawl, GTA 6's take on modern-day Florida is not at all lacking in interesting places to explore.
What players are finding as they make their way across the map, though, is that the game includes a number of areas — including some fairly detailed locations — that aren't used during the story or as part of any specific side mission. Among the locations that players have discovered are large casinos, a fully built-out zoo, and even a small town that, to this point, haven't been used or visited in the game's narrative.
It turns out these places aren't just there to add immersion and ambiance to GTA's game world. When asked by Kotaku about some of the game's yet-to-be-used areas, Rockstar Vice President of design Stephen Donkin confirmed that the GTA 6 map has been built specifically with future expansion in mind, though exactly what kind of expansions we'll get is something that remains to be seen.
Room to grow
With so much to do and so many places to explore in Grand Theft Auto 6, including more enterable buildings than ever before, it's hard to know exactly how long it will take players to explore every nook and cranny of the GTA 6 game world as it exists today. That might just be the beginning, though.
In response to Kotaku's inquiry about these extra, unused locations, Donkin explained, "The map has been built for the long term and with many factors in mind. So there are a few areas on the map that give us options in the future should we have a gameplay or narrative need for them."
Donkin was specifically asked about the large casino buildings in the game, which players are unable to access at this point. He said that the timing was not right to introduce gambling, given the game's narrative focus on Jason and Lucia trying to scrape together what little money they can. Indeed, it would be strange to see the two of them living it up at the high-roller area or blowing their meager amount of cash at the card tables.
GTA Online is inevitable
The biggest hint about the future expansion of "GTA 6" is Donkin's statement that the map was "built for the long term" and that designers specifically added areas that can be used for future gameplay or narrative expansion. This shouldn't surprise anyone, given that Grand Theft Auto 5 launched way back in 2013, and the game's online mode has expanded regularly since.
GTA 6 launched as a single-player experience, and while Rockstar has yet to confirm many details about the next version of GTA Online, it's certainly coming at some point. There's also the possibility of future expansions to the single-player game, which didn't happen for GTA 5 but did with GTA 4. At this point, we have no idea exactly what form "GTA 6's" future expansions and content updates might take, but we have to imagine a lot of these locations will be part of those. In the meantime, though, there are plenty of crazy places to find on the "GTA 6" game map, including a military base where you can steal a jet fighter plane.