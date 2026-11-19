With Grand Theft Auto 6 now released and gamers around the world digging in for adventures across the fictionalized state of Leonida, players are quickly discovering just how large and diverse "GTA 6's" game map is. From the neon-soaked streets of Vice City to dense swamps, tranquil beaches, forests, and suburban sprawl, GTA 6's take on modern-day Florida is not at all lacking in interesting places to explore.

What players are finding as they make their way across the map, though, is that the game includes a number of areas — including some fairly detailed locations — that aren't used during the story or as part of any specific side mission. Among the locations that players have discovered are large casinos, a fully built-out zoo, and even a small town that, to this point, haven't been used or visited in the game's narrative.

It turns out these places aren't just there to add immersion and ambiance to GTA's game world. When asked by Kotaku about some of the game's yet-to-be-used areas, Rockstar Vice President of design Stephen Donkin confirmed that the GTA 6 map has been built specifically with future expansion in mind, though exactly what kind of expansions we'll get is something that remains to be seen.