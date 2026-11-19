3 Of The Best Ryobi Black Friday Deals Under $100
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It's that time of year again — your inbox is being inundated with emails and ads from every website where you've even just dared to click "add to cart," not to mention the ones where you've actually made a purchase! Snail mail is heavy with catalogs, and if you have kids, they're probably starting to make a Christmas list even as you tell them those new pajamas they need will likely be under the tree. It can be hard to sort through the noise and busy schedules to find the best deals, but many stores have already launched their Black Friday sales, including Home Depot.
The home improvement giant is offering discounts on everything from holiday decor to appliances, and you'll also find great savings on tools. Buyers can choose from a selection of tools and accessories from Ryobi, which has an exclusive partnership with Home Depot. The store is offering discounts and buy one, get one deals on more than 70 Ryobi products.
Ryobi is widely recognized as an accessible brand for homeowners and DIYers, but you can still drop several hundred dollars without even trying. If you're shopping on a strict budget or just looking for a great deal, these three Ryobi products are available now at Home Depot for under $100. And if you're one of those people who's already finished your holiday shopping, well, perhaps it's time to pick up a gift for yourself.
ONE+ 18V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit
Even if you rather call in an expert than "DIY" anything, a cordless drill/driver is a handy tool. You can use it to assemble flat-pack furniture, hang a new picture on your wall, or even just tighten up loose handles or hinges on your kitchen cabinets. The ONE+ 18V Cordless ½-inch Drill/Driver kit from Ryobi is on sale for $59, a savings of $30, making it a great option for small jobs. It comes with one battery and a battery charger that are compatible with all Ryobi 18V Tools.
The motor provides up to 515 inch-pounds of torque, and a two-speed gearbox provides 0 to 450 RPM and 0 to 1,750 RPM. It also has a 24-position clutch and a ½-inch keyless ratcheting chuck. Buyers may appreciate the LED light, too, if they're working in dimly-lit spaces. Home Depot shoppers are limited to five per order, and the drill is available both online and in-store, with Ryobi providing a three-year manufacturer's warranty on this product.
Two-Pack ONE+ 18V Lithium 4.0 Ah Battery
If you already have a collection of Ryobi 18V tools and accessories, but often find yourself putting off a job while the batteries charge, this deal should not be missed. Home Depot is offering a two-pack of ONE+ 18V Lithium 4.0 Ah batteries, normally priced at $229, for only $99, a savings of 57%. These higher-capacity batteries offer a longer runtime than other Ryobi batteries, with Advanced Lithium cell technology that allows you to run your tools at full power.
In addition, they have a COOL-CORE heat management system that helps keep them cool, and the pack is designed with anti-vibration technology to protect against impacts. An LED fuel gauge helps you keep track of how much runtime is left, and with Ryobi's fastest ONE+ charger, they can charge in only 30 minutes. That said, while these 4 Ah batteries work with any 18V ONE+ product, interested buyers should be aware that a charger is not included. However, if bought, take comfort in knowing that Ryobi backs these batteries with a three-year warranty.
USB Lithium Project Kit
This Lithium Project Kit from Ryobi includes four tools, two batteries, and a charger, and can be yours for $99, a savings of more than 60% off its typical price of almost $256. Buyers are limited to five per order, but the kit is a good option for home crafters and DIYers. Your purchase includes a USB Lithium screwdriver, an LED inspection light, a glue pen, a rotary tool, two USB Lithium 2 Ah rechargeable batteries, and a USB cable. The kit also comes with two screwdriver bits, a drip tray stand and mini glue sticks for the glue pen, 15 rotary accessories, a wrench, and a bit case.
Ryobi offers a wide range of USB Lithium tool and accessories at various price points, but this kit makes a great starting point. The screwdriver pivots to in-line position so it can be used for a multitude of projects, and it has on-board storage for two bits. The LED inspection light offers 550 Lumens and has a 360-degree pivoting head and a magnetic base that keeps your hands free. The glue pen heats rapidly and has a sliding glue lever for precision and control. Finally, the rotary tool boasts a compact design and an LED battery indicator. Ryobi provides a two-year warranty on the items included in this kit.