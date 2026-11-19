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It's that time of year again — your inbox is being inundated with emails and ads from every website where you've even just dared to click "add to cart," not to mention the ones where you've actually made a purchase! Snail mail is heavy with catalogs, and if you have kids, they're probably starting to make a Christmas list even as you tell them those new pajamas they need will likely be under the tree. It can be hard to sort through the noise and busy schedules to find the best deals, but many stores have already launched their Black Friday sales, including Home Depot.

The home improvement giant is offering discounts on everything from holiday decor to appliances, and you'll also find great savings on tools. Buyers can choose from a selection of tools and accessories from Ryobi, which has an exclusive partnership with Home Depot. The store is offering discounts and buy one, get one deals on more than 70 Ryobi products.

Ryobi is widely recognized as an accessible brand for homeowners and DIYers, but you can still drop several hundred dollars without even trying. If you're shopping on a strict budget or just looking for a great deal, these three Ryobi products are available now at Home Depot for under $100. And if you're one of those people who's already finished your holiday shopping, well, perhaps it's time to pick up a gift for yourself.