2.0 Ah Vs. 4.0 Ah: What's The Difference Between These Two Power Tool Battery Ratings?

With virtually every major power tool manufacturer now utilizing Lithium-Ion technology to run the bulk of their handheld tools, it has never been more important to research what batteries are required to power your devices. It's also likely that much of the debate will be focused on the device's voltage requirements, with power tool makers offering handheld tools in the 18V, 20V, and 40V ranges, as well as some larger devices that push the power output up to 80V.

But once you've properly considered a device's power needs, you'll likely notice that there are variations even within those voltage ranges. Primarily, you'll notice that most Lithium-Ion battery packs are also marked with the letters Ah. Those letters are typically preceded by a numbered rating that can range anywhere between 1 Ah to 500 Ah or more, depending on the device's power needs.

If you're not familiar with the Ah designation, the letters stand for Ampere Hours, which refers to a battery's charging capacity and how much current it can deliver to a device over a fixed period of time. The highest amp-hour ratings are typically reserved for things like cars and electric vehicles, but higher Ah batteries for power tools and lawn equipment do exist, and are often rated between 2 Ah and 4 Ah.