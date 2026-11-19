If you play video games on a console, odds are you use the included controller. However, plenty of peripherals can improve your immersion. What's more immersive than hijacking a plane in "Grand Theft Auto 6" and then using a flight stick to control the vehicle, and ditto for a car and racing wheel? The ability to natively use these control schemes, for starters.

"GTA 6" just launched for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox One via cloud streaming. As of this writing, the game only officially supports controllers. You can change the button layouts and the thumbstick sensitivity, but you can't use a mouse and keyboard to navigate menus or steal cars (even though you can use a keyboard and mouse on the Xbox). That goes double for more specialized control schemes such as flight sticks and racing wheels. Again, many of these peripherals are compatible with consoles, but unless you're playing "Gran Turismo 7," you probably won't get much use out of a racing wheel designed for PlayStation 5.

In the spirit of fairness, we are only talking about the release version of the game. The developers at Rockstar could easily patch in flight stick and racing wheel compatibility later down the line. After all, the company is rumored to be working on a PC port, and that will require adding mouse and keyboard compatibility. And there's precedent: Rockstar released "Red Dead Redemption 2" in 2018 for consoles, followed by a PC port one year later. However, since Rockstar never patched in racing wheel or flight stick support to older titles such as "Grand Theft Auto 5," don't hold your breath for "GTA 6."