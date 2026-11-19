Can You Play GTA 6 With A Flight Stick Or Racing Wheel Controller?
If you play video games on a console, odds are you use the included controller. However, plenty of peripherals can improve your immersion. What's more immersive than hijacking a plane in "Grand Theft Auto 6" and then using a flight stick to control the vehicle, and ditto for a car and racing wheel? The ability to natively use these control schemes, for starters.
"GTA 6" just launched for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox One via cloud streaming. As of this writing, the game only officially supports controllers. You can change the button layouts and the thumbstick sensitivity, but you can't use a mouse and keyboard to navigate menus or steal cars (even though you can use a keyboard and mouse on the Xbox). That goes double for more specialized control schemes such as flight sticks and racing wheels. Again, many of these peripherals are compatible with consoles, but unless you're playing "Gran Turismo 7," you probably won't get much use out of a racing wheel designed for PlayStation 5.
In the spirit of fairness, we are only talking about the release version of the game. The developers at Rockstar could easily patch in flight stick and racing wheel compatibility later down the line. After all, the company is rumored to be working on a PC port, and that will require adding mouse and keyboard compatibility. And there's precedent: Rockstar released "Red Dead Redemption 2" in 2018 for consoles, followed by a PC port one year later. However, since Rockstar never patched in racing wheel or flight stick support to older titles such as "Grand Theft Auto 5," don't hold your breath for "GTA 6."
Where there's a will, there's a way
Before we continue, we would like to clarify something: "Grand Theft Auto 6" doesn't officially support racing wheels and flight sticks. That only means you can't connect these peripherals to your console and expect them to work natively. With enough technical know-how, you can play the game with control schemes the developers never envisioned or intended, albeit with some caveats.
Content creators such as Project Sim Racing and GameInWait have demonstrated that it is possible to use a racing wheel in "GTA 6." In GameInWait's case, they used remote play to stream the game to their PC and utilized X360CE, which is a controller emulator that takes inputs from different controllers — including the PlayStation 5 DualSense and steering wheels — and translates them into Xbox 360 controller signals. The Xbox Series X doesn't recognize this particular peripheral, but PCs still do. However, the racing wheel is only viable while driving a car in-game due to how the controller is laid out and how its signals translate into controller outputs.
As for flight sticks, we have yet to find anyone trying to use them in "GTA 6." Hypothetically, the same tricks that let people play "GTA 6" with a racing wheel could work for a flight stick (X360CE is also supposed to work with flight sticks), but we haven't found anyone who's posted the results. That being said, we fully expect coders of all stripes to release mods for "GTA 6" once (or if) it releases on PC that will let gamers use racing wheels and flight sticks without installing third-party programs that act as a controller emulation layer. They did it for "GTA 5," so similar mods for "GTA 6" are probably a foregone conclusion.