The Generac name is well-known to those looking for a home generator and backup unit. Founded in 1959, the company was the first to design, develop, and sell home standby generators alongside the first engine purpose-built to power them. This has made them a big name in the industry to this day, described as having some of the best portable generators and growing into a publicly traded company. And with that growth and expansion, this American company has grown beyond the United States.

According to the company, only a portion of the generators they sell are assembled in the United States, noting that they use a mix of parts that are both domestically and internationally sourced. This means that final assembly for their various generators and the engines depend on the specific model.

Their Generac Overhead Valve (OHV) and Overhead Valve Industrial (OHVI) G-Force engines have been designed at their facilities in Wisconsin, but those OHV engines are currently produced and manufactured in Vietnam. If you are unsure of the type of engine your Generac generator uses, you can always check the unit's data plate/rating label to find its country of origin.