Who Makes Generac Diesel Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?
The Generac name is well-known to those looking for a home generator and backup unit. Founded in 1959, the company was the first to design, develop, and sell home standby generators alongside the first engine purpose-built to power them. This has made them a big name in the industry to this day, described as having some of the best portable generators and growing into a publicly traded company. And with that growth and expansion, this American company has grown beyond the United States.
According to the company, only a portion of the generators they sell are assembled in the United States, noting that they use a mix of parts that are both domestically and internationally sourced. This means that final assembly for their various generators and the engines depend on the specific model.
Their Generac Overhead Valve (OHV) and Overhead Valve Industrial (OHVI) G-Force engines have been designed at their facilities in Wisconsin, but those OHV engines are currently produced and manufactured in Vietnam. If you are unsure of the type of engine your Generac generator uses, you can always check the unit's data plate/rating label to find its country of origin.
Are Generac diesel engines dependable
Generac has faced issues from consumers and consumer groups, as well as been the subject of several recalls targeting a number of their diesel engine-powered devices. In 2026, the company issued a recall notice on nearly 150,000 portable generators over potential risk of fire. The company is even facing a class action lawsuit regarding that recall.
The company also settled a $200 million lawsuit over a 2023 incident in which a generator exploded at a jobsite, injuring workers, which also lead to a recall of around 64,000 units. And while these issues cause concern for many, it's estimated that Generac holds 70–75% share of the home standby market.
Users highlight that Generac has some of the cheapest diesel generators you can buy, and they are reliable, especially if regular maintenance is done. A Generac dealer stated the biggest issue is with direct sales to consumers and not the generators themselves. They saw self-installs done wrong at a very high rate, leading to issues. They suggested that if Generac required an installer post sale, they would have far less issues and a more positive consumer sentiment.