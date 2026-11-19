43 Soldiers Are Getting An Extra Long Weekend For GTA 6, Thanks To An Unusual Army Perk
Typically, when a person raises their right hand and joins the United States Army, they do so for a period of two to six years. That's the amount of time they agree to wear their fatigues and serve on active duty, though an enlistment is technically an eight-year commitment, leaving additional years for call-ups should an emergency arise. As soldiers work through their contract, they come to a point where they can reenlist, and doing so comes with some perks.
These are often cash bonuses, station of choice, a particular school, or numerous other benefits. One interesting and tantalizing perk that 43 soldiers received upon reenlisting was to play "Grand Theft Auto VI," and it's easy to understand why. The game has been on people's minds for 13 years, and now that it's finally out, a lot of people are calling in sick, blowing off work or school, or taking time off to play. For soldiers, it's not so easy to get time off work, but when you reenlist, it's customary to take the rest of the day off.
That's usually meant to give you time with your family on the day of reenlistment, but for 43 soldiers, they got a little something extra in the form of a special pass to play the game. The Army confirmed that 43 soldiers from the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, signed up specifically for this unusual reenlistment perk. The incentive gives the soldiers a four-day weekend to play "GTA VI," and all it cost them was an additional two to six years in uniform. For those troops who were planning on reenlisting anyway, the timing was perfect.
An unusual and successful reenlistment perk
This four-day reenlistment incentive was only made available to soldiers in that particular unit on Fort Stewart, Georgia, but the numbers speak volumes. A typical combat engineer battalion, which consists of around 800 personnel, only has around 10 to 12 reenlistments a month, but the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion managed to score 43 in a short period. That's not anywhere near normal, so it shows just how excited soldiers are to get their hands on "GTA VI." The unusual re-up perk was offered by Lt. Col. Ryan Hodgon, the battalion commander.
He published a memo outlining that anyone who reenlisted between August 1 and November 14, 2026, would qualify for a special four-day pass "specifically designated to coincide with the highly anticipated release of the video game 'Grand Theft Auto VI.'" Each reenlisting soldier will coordinate their pass within their chain of command, and they could be the first soldiers in their units to spend countless hours playing the game, which is reported to have between 42 and 115 hours of content.
The unique reenlistment perk was the brainchild of the battalion's new counselor, who pitched it to the command team as a means of reaching the younger-generation troops. Since the Army works within the government's fiscal year (FY), which ended on October 30, 2026, the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion starts off FY27 with an impressive number of reenlisted troops, as each unit has a specified goal every FY. Those 43 players will be among the millions expected to play the game upon release, whether they fire it up on their graphically-boosted PlayStation 5 or their Xbox Series X|S.