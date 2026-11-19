Typically, when a person raises their right hand and joins the United States Army, they do so for a period of two to six years. That's the amount of time they agree to wear their fatigues and serve on active duty, though an enlistment is technically an eight-year commitment, leaving additional years for call-ups should an emergency arise. As soldiers work through their contract, they come to a point where they can reenlist, and doing so comes with some perks.

These are often cash bonuses, station of choice, a particular school, or numerous other benefits. One interesting and tantalizing perk that 43 soldiers received upon reenlisting was to play "Grand Theft Auto VI," and it's easy to understand why. The game has been on people's minds for 13 years, and now that it's finally out, a lot of people are calling in sick, blowing off work or school, or taking time off to play. For soldiers, it's not so easy to get time off work, but when you reenlist, it's customary to take the rest of the day off.

That's usually meant to give you time with your family on the day of reenlistment, but for 43 soldiers, they got a little something extra in the form of a special pass to play the game. The Army confirmed that 43 soldiers from the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, signed up specifically for this unusual reenlistment perk. The incentive gives the soldiers a four-day weekend to play "GTA VI," and all it cost them was an additional two to six years in uniform. For those troops who were planning on reenlisting anyway, the timing was perfect.