3 Of The Biggest Disadvantages Of Playing GTA 6 On A PS5
The day has finally arrived: "Grand Theft Auto 6" is here (or at least will be here very soon if it isn't November 19 in your time zone). At launch, Rockstar decided to cater to console gamers first and foremost, with the game releasing for the current PlayStation and Xbox consoles (including, oddly, an option to stream on the comparatively ancient Xbox One).
You probably aren't going to have too many really egregious problems no matter what current console you choose, but if you opt for PlayStation over the Xbox Series S or Series X, or more specifically a standard PS5 over the much beefier PS5 Pro, there are at least a few disadvantages you might want to be aware of before you start driving around and seeing what Vice City and the greater map have to offer. Given how expensive game consoles and the game itself have gotten, it pays to be at least a little more informed about what play experience might be the best for you. But if you're stuck with a standard PS5 (like I am), then at least you know what to expect.
Storage space
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is a big game. The initial download size weighs in at a cool 223.1 gigabytes. The base model PS5 only has a one-terabyte capacity (the digital version has 825 gigabytes), so you will have to choose wisely as to what games you might have to uninstall to make room. You have likely already decided that Gran Turismo isn't going anywhere, so you might have to say goodbye to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 or Ace Combat 8, at least for the time being.
Big game sizes aren't a problem unique to the PS5, but the Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro are both available with 2 terabytes of storage, making the game culling process potentially a little less stressful. Although a PC version hasn't gotten a release date yet, the easy expandability of that platform almost makes the individual game size a non-issue. That is, if your download speeds are up to par and you don't have any monthly data caps.
Keeping a consistent frame rate
The Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro are just flat-out more capable than the base model PS5. Although the game is capped at 30 frames per second, Digital Foundry saw in its video testing on the Xbox Series X console that the extra horsepower helped a lot to keep it at the 30 FPS frame rate. The Series X and PS5 Pro, of course, have the ability to deliver games in 4K with high dynamic range (HDR) more consistently than the more entry-level consoles.
In a separate YouTube video, Digital Foundry found that the PS5 Pro had extremely consistent performance during its technical walkthrough of the game. The PS5 Pro, as you may well know, sits just under a decent PC in terms of cost and is a full $250 more than the base model (and that's before you include a disc drive), but at least you're getting some extra horsepower and performance with the extra cash.
Overall performance
As already touched on, the bigger and better consoles are just going to be more capable of holding to that 30 FPS frame rate than even the Series S or the bog-standard PS5. If you've played any other "Grand Theft Auto" title, and if you're reading this, that's a safe bet, you know that the game can get "dynamic" (i.e., full of explosions and car chases). So the console will need all of the hardware help it can get to do the rendering without any hiccups.
A proper gaming PC with liquid cooling, enough RAM, VRAM, and storage to qualify as a data center will obviously be the best candidate to capture every possible pixel-perfect frame of performance. But until the PC version launches, an Xbox Series X or PS5 Pro is your best choice for performance. Just like in the automotive world, where there's "no replacement for displacement," there's no replacement in the gaming world for more processing and rendering power.