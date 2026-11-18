The day has finally arrived: "Grand Theft Auto 6" is here (or at least will be here very soon if it isn't November 19 in your time zone). At launch, Rockstar decided to cater to console gamers first and foremost, with the game releasing for the current PlayStation and Xbox consoles (including, oddly, an option to stream on the comparatively ancient Xbox One).

You probably aren't going to have too many really egregious problems no matter what current console you choose, but if you opt for PlayStation over the Xbox Series S or Series X, or more specifically a standard PS5 over the much beefier PS5 Pro, there are at least a few disadvantages you might want to be aware of before you start driving around and seeing what Vice City and the greater map have to offer. Given how expensive game consoles and the game itself have gotten, it pays to be at least a little more informed about what play experience might be the best for you. But if you're stuck with a standard PS5 (like I am), then at least you know what to expect.