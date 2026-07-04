Amazon's New Data Center Tech Could Rewrite The Rules Of Cloud Storage

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Amazon Web Services has been powering a significant swath of the internet for years. As of first-quarter 2026, the cloud and AI company controls 28% of the global cloud infrastructure market, according to CRN. That's why whenever AWS suffers an outage, it feels like it takes most of the internet with it. This makes network resilience a top priority in any data center, and given the scale at which AWS operates at and how much of the internet depends on it, it's especially important for AWS data centers.

A longstanding hurdle in data centers is moving beyond the so-called "fat tree" network topology. While they might be reliable and predictable at scale, but it's well known that they come with tradeoffs in efficiency and bandwidth. Amazon reports that its new network design is the first of its kind, and is able to supplant fat tree networks in AWS data centers. Amazon is calling this new network design RNG, short for resilient network graphs.

According to an Amazon press release, its new RNG network hierarchy is a "breakthrough that will deliver greater reliability and performance for AWS customers, save billions of dollars in hardware, and lower CO2 emissions across a growing number of grids where the company operates."