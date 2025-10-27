We Now Know What Caused The AWS Outage That Shut Down Most Of The Internet

Nothing reminds us of just how dependent we are on the internet than when your favorite app or website is broken. This was the case on October 19, 2025, when users experienced what became a worldwide outage with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The issue was attributed to a problem in data centers located in Northern Virginia, referred to as the US-East-1 region, after the center's DynamoDB system suffered a number of system errors that forced it to go down.

The issue prevented new online connections from being made, but that error led to even more failures in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2). Network Load Balancers and other services malfunctioned as well, and new "instances," or virtual machines, were unable to launch. This caused streaming apps like Netflix and creative platforms like Adobe to display error messages, and eventually, they stopped attempting to load at all. AWS engineers worked behind the scenes to restore service, addressing each point of failure, until all connection problems were fixed.

Amazon issued an apology online, acknowledging the severity of the situation, which got so bad that it even broke people's beds. Though they were quick to point out high performance in the past, Amazon also promised to take information from what happened and apply it to their operations moving forward. This means that hopefully, such an outage does not happen again.