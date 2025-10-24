The Amazon Web Services Outage Even Broke People's Beds

Eight Sleep was affected by a widespread outage of Amazon Web Services on October 20, 2025, leaving its users tossing and turning. The Eight Sleep system is essentially a mattress cover that pumps temperature-controlled water through a base station, reading a user's body temperature overnight and heating or cooling them accordingly. The company also offers pillow covers and blankets, as well as a base that adjusts the position of the mattress. The system is generally well-regarded, but it's also pricey. The whole kit and caboodle can run over $7,000, with an additional monthly subscription, so customers may justifiably expect a premium experience.

That experience was disrupted Monday night, when Eight Sleep owners found their expensive bed kits unresponsive. "Love my Pod 4 but Internet Outage = Bed Outage? Really?" wrote one user on Reddit, referencing the company's last generation flagship product. Another claimed that their girlfriend's side of the bed was locked at a sweltering 110 degrees Fahrenheit. CEO Matteo Franceschetti acknowledged the situation in a post on X, promising to roll out an update that would keep Sleep Eight systems functional during an outage.

An update was rolled out on Tuesday, adding an "outage mode" that provides Sleep Eight users with basic functionality even if the servers go down. Owners will now be able to use Bluetooth to turn their beds on and off, adjust mattress positions, and change the temperature. Of course, by tying Sleep Eight functions to an Internet-connected subscription, this kind of service interruption was always a possibility. At least users can rest assured that they won't be totally out of luck in case AWS goes down again.