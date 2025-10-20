Is Your Favorite App Or Website Broken? It Could Mean AWS Is To Blame, And Here's Why

Tried logging into Snapchat or tuning into Apple Music today, only to be faced with error messages and lag? You're not alone. Many major apps and websites are down due to issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with a total of 6.5 million user reports of outages across 1,000 different companies. AWS is a cloud computing infrastructure that many other web services rely on internationally. The issue is believed to relate to an underlying problem with Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), DynamoDB, a DNS failure, and "significant" API issues.

AWS is used by an immensely long list of companies, including Duolingo, Chime, Reddit, Ring, Canva, and many more. As a result, this means that the outrage is wide-reaching and impacts a massive section of the internet. This is reflected not only by pop-up messages and connection errors, but also by reports on Downdetector. AWS itself had 5,704 outage reports at its peak at 3:55 AM EST. Meanwhile, Snapchat received 22,664 reports at 3:45 AM EST at its peak, before dropping.

According to the official AWS Health Dashboard, 71 services relating to Amazon's cloud infrastructure are impacted, with a further 37 having faced issues that are now resolved at the time of writing. Some of the services still facing issues include location services, VPNs, traffic mirroring, and the Amazon Bedrock. The issues are mostly faced in the US-EAST-1 area, which is associated with Northern Virginia. Despite that, figures on Downdetector indicate that some users are also facing issues in other areas of the United States, including those on the West Coast. Some issues are even being reported globally.