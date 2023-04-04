The Most Common Apple Music Error Codes And How To Fix Them

Whether you need a soundtrack for your morning routine, a rhythmic pacesetter for workouts, or you just want to jam out to your favorite song after a long day, Apple Music likely has the perfect track for you. Unfortunately, there are things outside your control that could pause your listening party.

Like almost any app on any platform, Apple Music can produce error codes. What's irritating about these cryptic error codes is that they often don't describe what the actual problem is, and there is no obvious route to dismissing them.

Sometimes, it's a waiting game. You might be able to get past it by simply trying the action again, or by signing out of Apple Music and signing back in. Other times, it's a persistent little bugger that'll have you swearing the streaming app off and researching the best alternatives.

Luckily there are a few quick tricks to remedy some of these common issues. Some users have figured out a way past Apple Music's most common error codes, including "42812" and "9030."