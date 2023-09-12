Is Reddit Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell
Since its launch in 2005, Reddit has become synonymous with some of the best and worst parts of the internet. Unlike other social media platforms that hero people you know in real life or your looks, Reddit gives you the option to remain anonymous while interacting with the online world.
While this doesn't mean that Reddit doesn't have its fair share of problems, it does provide an avenue for people to build connections in forums and focus on the content of the discussions instead of appearances. For users from heavily censored countries like China, Reddit gives them a place to air out opinions that would be banned on their typical social media platforms.
However, while censors have yet to find a way to ban Reddit from the internet completely, it does have a history of going down temporarily. In May 2023, Reddit went down due to an alleged internal systems issue. Although it was able to resolve the matter after a few hours, Reddit's team never fully elaborated on what caused the outage, so users are left to wonder if this experience will happen again in the future. If you're having problems with accessing Reddit, here are some steps you can take to find out if Reddit is down (or it's just you).
Do an initial assessment
Before jumping to conclusions and thinking your favorite way to anonymously browse the internet is gone forever, it's best to do a quick assessment. There are two parts to this: testing your device and your general internet connection.
First, if you're browsing Reddit from your mobile phone, try alternating between different browsers and the official app. If you find the issue exists only when you're using the app, you may need to update it or clear the cache to get it back in working condition. If you're still unable to access Reddit across channels, you can try using different devices in your home, like your computer or tablet.
Next, determine if Reddit is the only platform you're having difficulty accessing or if you also cannot visit other websites or social media platforms. Should you have trouble opening up other channels like Instagram or Twitter/X, it's likely a you problem.
When doing an initial assessment, you can attempt to refresh the page, restart your device, or clear your cache. In addition, you can ask someone near you to check Reddit and other platforms as well, just to confirm your suspicions. If several other platforms are also down, it could be a connectivity issue, and you may want to check if there's anything wrong with your internet connection. After all, it's possible to be connected to Wi-Fi but have issues with accessing the internet.
Check the Reddit status web page
Powered by Atlassian, you can access a live Reddit status website, where you can check if there are any known issues with Reddit's infrastructure or media storage. Should the website be running normally, you'll be able to see "All Systems Operational" in the upper portion of the screen in bright green.
On the Reddit status page, you can also check uptime rates for the last 30 days, which will also note if there was a component issue or if there was a major or partial outage. In addition, you can also review Reddit's incident history, including details such as slowness, inaccurate user counts, and issues with the chat function.
For users who want more immediate notifications, you can also set up a subscription to Reddit's website status via email, Slack, Twitter/X, and more. To do so, go to the Reddit status website and click "Subscribe to Updates" in the upper right portion of the screen. Then, select how you want to receive notifications based on your preferred channel and follow the instructions on the screen to proceed.
Check dedicated services
One quick way to check if Reddit or any other website is not working is by using a real-time third-party service, such as the Downdetector by Ookla. In general, these work in two ways: aggregate online information or reports by users or company-provided communication. To use Downdetector by Ookla, simply go to the Downdetector website. Then, in the upper right corner of the screen, click the search button, type "Reddit," and wait for it to take you to the Reddit Downdetector page.
On the Downdetector Reddit page, you can also report any issues you're experiencing, view comments from other users, and check the status of Reddit in other countries. If you're the kind of person who doesn't like surprises, you can opt to download Downdetector for mobile, which is available on both Android and iOS. You can also use this to keep track of other websites aside from Reddit as well. With this, you're never going to need to guess whether it's you or a Reddit problem.
Review comments on other social media platforms
When all else fails and you still don't have clarity about Reddit being down, the last possible move you can pull is to check out social media platforms. Often, users are quick to spot (and complain) at the exact moment that they're having issues.
Although Reddit is typically one of the first platforms people go to when they need to complain about outages for other websites, you can check other fast-moving, public social media channels. For example, if Reddit is experiencing an outage, it will typically trend as a topic on platforms like Twitter/X or TikTok.
Because there are processes involved to confirm issues with enterprises like Reddit, online publishers and third-party websites may take time to release official news regarding outages. However, if you're also looking for some extra reassurance, you can also check if tech publications such as SlashGear are publishing any stories, too.