Reddit Is Still Down Hours After Internal Bug Caused Major Outage

Reddit, the popular social media website that largely made forums a thing of the past, suffered a major outage on March 14. The company confirmed the issues with a brief message on the Reddit Status website that stated the platform was "offline." Though some people now report being able to access their favorite subreddits again, the issue largely remains with desktop and mobile web users experiencing the worst issues. This isn't the first time the site has gone down.

The offline status was confirmed on the Reddit Status page at 3:18 p.m. ET, though the company didn't have an explanation at the time. Unlike most outages the platform has experienced, this one was still underway hours later. The second status update was delivered at approximately 4 p.m., with the company advising users that "an internal systems issue" was the cause of the outage.

A third status update was offered around 6:40 p.m. on the same day, with Reddit announcing that it discovered a fix for the problem, but with the caveat that it'll take some time for it to actually implement the solution. In the meantime, the company told its disgruntled users, "Ready your bananas."