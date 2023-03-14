Reddit Is Still Down Hours After Internal Bug Caused Major Outage
Reddit, the popular social media website that largely made forums a thing of the past, suffered a major outage on March 14. The company confirmed the issues with a brief message on the Reddit Status website that stated the platform was "offline." Though some people now report being able to access their favorite subreddits again, the issue largely remains with desktop and mobile web users experiencing the worst issues. This isn't the first time the site has gone down.
The offline status was confirmed on the Reddit Status page at 3:18 p.m. ET, though the company didn't have an explanation at the time. Unlike most outages the platform has experienced, this one was still underway hours later. The second status update was delivered at approximately 4 p.m., with the company advising users that "an internal systems issue" was the cause of the outage.
A third status update was offered around 6:40 p.m. on the same day, with Reddit announcing that it discovered a fix for the problem, but with the caveat that it'll take some time for it to actually implement the solution. In the meantime, the company told its disgruntled users, "Ready your bananas."
Desktop and mobile web hit the hardest
According to the Reddit Status web page, you're unlikely to be able to access the platform if you're using a web browser regardless of whether you're on a computer, a tablet, or a smartphone. The good news is that the company's mobile app — the official one that many people continue to ignore in favor of third-party alternatives — is only listed as having a "partial outage," meaning you may have luck accessing your favorite subreddits with it while the fix is still underway.
If you do manage to access the website, it looks like the other aspects of the platform will likely work, with things like voting and commenting listed as "operational." In our own attempts to access the platform, we were able to load the Reddit home page using a desktop browser, but the image in the post failed to load, as did the comments. We were able to access the service using the Reddit mobile app without any problems, however.