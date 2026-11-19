Home Depot Is Selling A CAT Multi-Tool Gift Set – Here's What It Costs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are few names in the construction game as revered for power and durability as CAT. That name is short for Caterpillar, a now publicly traded company that's been making heavy-duty machinery for over a century. Despite its construction site legacy, the brand name has been emblazoned on many other products over the years, including clothing, power tools, and hand tools. If you're shopping for items in that last category for the CAT fan in your home, you should know The Home Depot is featuring a branded gift set in its latest round of early Black Friday deals.
Even as we are still more than a week away from the actual day, The Home Depot has already marked down hundreds of items in its stores and online outlet ahead of Black Friday proper. While big ticket items may be on the docket for many this holiday sale season, if you're still looking for a stocking stuffer or two, this 3-piece CAT hand tool kit should more than fit the bill.
Perhaps best of all, the CAT set won't cost you an arm and a leg to bring home, with The Home Depot pricing it at $37.95. For the record, a couple of the tools included in the set boast multiple use cases, and when you tally the functions of all three pocket-sized items, the CAT gift pack essentially delivers 20 different devices. That should make the sub $40 cost all the more appealing to any holiday shopper.
Here's what's included in the CAT gift set
If you're curious what CAT includes in the kit, you'll find one 12-in-1 Multi-tool, one 7-in-1 keychain, and a 5-inch Drop Point Folding Knife. That set should improve the capabilities of any DIYer with smaller tasks around the house, and could also come in handy the next time you set up camp off the grid to commune with nature, for example.
If you have a devoted DIYer in the house, odds are they could always use a new multi-tool. As far as must-have CAT accessories go, a good multi-tool is pretty high on the list, with this 12-in-1 providing all manner of additional functionality to users. Among the tools built into this 5 1/2-inch device, you will find a medium slotted screwdriver, a single and double cut file, a small slotted screwdriver, standard pliers and long nose pliers, a medium slotted screwdriver, a wire cutter, a can opener, a Phillips head screwdriver, a knife, and a mini slotted screwdriver.
With all those tools folded away, the device measures just 3 1/2-inches and weighs in at 5.8 ounces, making it an ideal addition to your front or back pocket. If you just can't spare the pocket space, the 7-in-1 keychain can deliver similar functionality via built-in Phillips, mini slotted, and medium slotted screwdrivers, a small knife, and a bottle opener. It can even serve as a light in the dark with a built-in LED. As for the knife, it's a pretty standard 5-inch folding blade made of Stainless Steel that has a G10 composite handle.