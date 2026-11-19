We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few names in the construction game as revered for power and durability as CAT. That name is short for Caterpillar, a now publicly traded company that's been making heavy-duty machinery for over a century. Despite its construction site legacy, the brand name has been emblazoned on many other products over the years, including clothing, power tools, and hand tools. If you're shopping for items in that last category for the CAT fan in your home, you should know The Home Depot is featuring a branded gift set in its latest round of early Black Friday deals.

Even as we are still more than a week away from the actual day, The Home Depot has already marked down hundreds of items in its stores and online outlet ahead of Black Friday proper. While big ticket items may be on the docket for many this holiday sale season, if you're still looking for a stocking stuffer or two, this 3-piece CAT hand tool kit should more than fit the bill.

Perhaps best of all, the CAT set won't cost you an arm and a leg to bring home, with The Home Depot pricing it at $37.95. For the record, a couple of the tools included in the set boast multiple use cases, and when you tally the functions of all three pocket-sized items, the CAT gift pack essentially delivers 20 different devices. That should make the sub $40 cost all the more appealing to any holiday shopper.