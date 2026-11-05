Home Depot's Milwaukee Packout Deals Are Back For Black Friday
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For many, November 1 marks the official beginning of the holiday season. And for many companies, it marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. While we're still weeks away from Thanksgiving, some of the larger retail operations are already fronting Black Friday sales events. That includes The Home Depot, which now has deep holiday discounts on tools and gear from many of the major power tool manufacturers, including Milwaukee.
The Home Depot is selling items from the Techtronic Industries owned brand's popular Packout System as part of its early Black Friday sales event. If you're unfamiliar with Milwaukee's Packout lineup, it's a modular tool storage system designed to allow users to stack, snap, and secure any compatible boxes, cases, and packs together so users can easily store and safely transport their gear. For some, the Packout system has been a game-changer in keeping their garages and workshops organized, and their tools safe and secure.
If there's one knock against Milwaukee's Packout system, though, it's that the gear included can be pretty expensive. Thus, when an outlet fronts a sale, it can be a good time to build out a Packout setup. Home Depot is not running a traditional sale on the gear, however, as individual items are not listing with clear markdowns. Rather, it's presenting them in a "Buy More, Save More" style of sale.
How does the Buy More, Save More deal work?
If you've never taken part in a "Buy More, Save More" sale, you should know that the concept is not all that complicated. In fact, the name really does spell it out pretty clearly, in that you need to spend "X" amount of dollars to achieve "Y" amount of savings. And yes, the more you spend up front, the bigger the discount you will receive when you checkout.
As for the Black Friday version of the "Buy More, Save More" concept that The Home Depot is currently running on Milwaukee Packout boxes, it's set up on a tiered system that offers three levels of savings. If you're window shopping via the retailer's website, you may need to click into an individual item to get the breakdown, but in essence, the sale is pretty straight forward, with The Home Depot offering $50, $90, or $150 off of your total purchase.
To reiterate, those numbers fluctuate based on how much you're spending at checkout. In this case, the sales don't kick in at all unless you spend $199. That sum will earn you the $50 discount, with the $90 reduction kicking in when you push the total up to $299. If you're looking for the maximum $150 discount, you'll need to push the in-cart total up to $399. As noted, given the general price range of many Packout items, it probably won't be too hard to hit those numbers. That also depends, of course, on how all-in you're looking to go with Milwaukee's Packout System.