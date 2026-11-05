Home Depot's Milwaukee Packout Deals Are Back For Black Friday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many, November 1 marks the official beginning of the holiday season. And for many companies, it marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. While we're still weeks away from Thanksgiving, some of the larger retail operations are already fronting Black Friday sales events. That includes The Home Depot, which now has deep holiday discounts on tools and gear from many of the major power tool manufacturers, including Milwaukee.

The Home Depot is selling items from the Techtronic Industries owned brand's popular Packout System as part of its early Black Friday sales event. If you're unfamiliar with Milwaukee's Packout lineup, it's a modular tool storage system designed to allow users to stack, snap, and secure any compatible boxes, cases, and packs together so users can easily store and safely transport their gear. For some, the Packout system has been a game-changer in keeping their garages and workshops organized, and their tools safe and secure.

If there's one knock against Milwaukee's Packout system, though, it's that the gear included can be pretty expensive. Thus, when an outlet fronts a sale, it can be a good time to build out a Packout setup. Home Depot is not running a traditional sale on the gear, however, as individual items are not listing with clear markdowns. Rather, it's presenting them in a "Buy More, Save More" style of sale.