HD Hyundai Wants To Sell The US Navy A 600-Ton Unmanned Warship
As drone warfare continues to grow around the world with all manner of flying, driving, floating, and swimming machines, the United States Navy (USN) is looking toward defense contractors to provide the latest and greatest. In October 2026, the USN deployed a carrier strike group that included a large drone vessel, and that's only the beginning of what the USN is doing in terms of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs). Now, Anduril and HD Hyundai want to get in on the game, and in November 2026, the companies pitched a 600-ton USV to the USN.
The joint effort has produced the USV in question, which is ready for testing. As of this writing, it's docked at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, and it's designated "ASV Alpha." While the displacement size of 600 tons was revealed to the public, not much else has been disclosed. Given its size, if it were crewed, it would likely support around 50 personnel, but there's no place for them to sleep or work because ASV Alpha is entirely uncrewed.
The onboard systems that control the vessel are powered by VAone, an autonomy software package developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering alongside Anduril's Lattice mission autonomy platform. It was revealed to the public with the disclosure of ASV Alpha, and it's robust. VAone handles everything from navigation and real-time machinery monitoring to automated damage response, mission planning, payload autonomy, and tactical coordination. ASV Alpha took 12 months to complete, and all indications are that it's impressive.
ASV Alpha and the U.S. Navy's interest in USVs
In September 2026, the USN announced its intent to procure 30 medium-sized autonomous USVs, and ASV Alpha could qualify to fill that need. No contract was secured with the USN prior to construction, so HD Hyundai and Anduril spent a great deal of time and money on a ship that doesn't, as of this writing, have a buyer. Still, given the scope of what the USN wants in terms of medium-size USVs, ASV Alpha appears to be ideal in answering that call.
While ASV Alpha's cost is unknown, the USN seeks to spend an average of $40 million per vessel, offering a clear incentive in USV development. ASV Alpha features a black hull and a large central mast, making it look somewhat like a submarine. It will undergo testing and sea trials before a planned delivery on January 30, 2027, so the USN can test and evaluate ASV Alpha. The ship can remain at sea for extended periods, providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance without anyone on board.
During the unveiling ceremony, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries president Joo Won-ho proclaimed, "Future maritime defense will no longer be defined by just larger and more powerful warships. Platforms that can flexibly respond to diverse missions and rapid, efficient shipbuilding capabilities will become even more important." He added that ASV Alpha was a significant first step in that direction, and while its full sensor suite and combat capabilities are unknown, it's possible that ASV Alpha and similar vessels will one day join the USN's fleet, as the service looks to foreign shipyards like HD Hyundai's.