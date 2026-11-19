As drone warfare continues to grow around the world with all manner of flying, driving, floating, and swimming machines, the United States Navy (USN) is looking toward defense contractors to provide the latest and greatest. In October 2026, the USN deployed a carrier strike group that included a large drone vessel, and that's only the beginning of what the USN is doing in terms of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs). Now, Anduril and HD Hyundai want to get in on the game, and in November 2026, the companies pitched a 600-ton USV to the USN.

The joint effort has produced the USV in question, which is ready for testing. As of this writing, it's docked at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, and it's designated "ASV Alpha." While the displacement size of 600 tons was revealed to the public, not much else has been disclosed. Given its size, if it were crewed, it would likely support around 50 personnel, but there's no place for them to sleep or work because ASV Alpha is entirely uncrewed.

The onboard systems that control the vessel are powered by VAone, an autonomy software package developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering alongside Anduril's Lattice mission autonomy platform. It was revealed to the public with the disclosure of ASV Alpha, and it's robust. VAone handles everything from navigation and real-time machinery monitoring to automated damage response, mission planning, payload autonomy, and tactical coordination. ASV Alpha took 12 months to complete, and all indications are that it's impressive.