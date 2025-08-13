HD Hyundai Makes Warships, And It Could Build Them For The US Navy

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has been building advanced warships for decades. Now, it's in a prime position to start building them for the U.S. Navy. With new legislation proposed in early 2025, South Korea's top naval shipbuilder could soon become a direct supplier to America's maritime forces. The bills — the Ensuring Naval Readiness Act and the Ensuring Coast Guard Readiness Act — would allow U.S. warships to be built in allied nations like South Korea and Japan if they can do it faster and cheaper. That's where HD Hyundai comes in.

The company already builds Aegis-class destroyers, one of the deadliest warships in military history, for the Republic of Korea Navy. It recently delivered Jeongjo the Great, a next-gen destroyer, and has also built support vessels for the Royal New Zealand Navy and multi-purpose frigates (here's the difference between them and destroyers) for the Philippine Navy. The experience is there, and so is the scale; HD Hyundai operates the largest shipyard among U.S. allies, with the capacity to deliver up to five destroyers a year. For comparison, American shipyards are currently producing fewer than two. With China rapidly expanding its fleet, the U.S. Navy needs more ships, faster. Hyundai is offering just that.