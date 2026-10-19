US Navy Deploys First Strike Group Equipped With A 'Large-Size' Drone Ship

The United States Navy, like the other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, has used a variety of drones for many years now. Militarized combat drones began with the MQ-1 in 2001, and the Navy has utilized a variety of drone vessels more recently, including a high-tech drone boat that rescued downed U.S. personnel during the U.S.-Iranian War.

Despite their widespread use, a large uncrewed surface vessel (USV) had not joined a Carrier Strike Group (CSG) until October 14, 2026, when the USS Theodore Roosevelt's (CVN-71) CSG-9 deployed with a large USV. That marks the first time a CSG has deployed with such a vessel, and signifies a new use for these vessels.

USVs can already operate as rescue boats and intelligence-collection platforms, launch and recover drones, and fire various munitions, either offensively or defensively. Adding one to a CSG suggests that the Navy is expanding its use in modern naval operations. In a briefing, acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao confirmed the USV's deployment, stating that "This is the first carrier strike group to ever deploy with a large sized unmanned surface vessel, and this is a force multiplier. Imagine having more guns out there." Details are scarce beyond this confirmation, but reports indicate that the USV is a Seahawk, a large USV developed by Leidos that's designed to operate autonomously for months at a time.