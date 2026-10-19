US Navy Deploys First Strike Group Equipped With A 'Large-Size' Drone Ship
The United States Navy, like the other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, has used a variety of drones for many years now. Militarized combat drones began with the MQ-1 in 2001, and the Navy has utilized a variety of drone vessels more recently, including a high-tech drone boat that rescued downed U.S. personnel during the U.S.-Iranian War.
Despite their widespread use, a large uncrewed surface vessel (USV) had not joined a Carrier Strike Group (CSG) until October 14, 2026, when the USS Theodore Roosevelt's (CVN-71) CSG-9 deployed with a large USV. That marks the first time a CSG has deployed with such a vessel, and signifies a new use for these vessels.
USVs can already operate as rescue boats and intelligence-collection platforms, launch and recover drones, and fire various munitions, either offensively or defensively. Adding one to a CSG suggests that the Navy is expanding its use in modern naval operations. In a briefing, acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao confirmed the USV's deployment, stating that "This is the first carrier strike group to ever deploy with a large sized unmanned surface vessel, and this is a force multiplier. Imagine having more guns out there." Details are scarce beyond this confirmation, but reports indicate that the USV is a Seahawk, a large USV developed by Leidos that's designed to operate autonomously for months at a time.
The Seahawk Medium Uncrewed Surface Vessel
The Seahawk is a Medium Uncrewed Surface Vessel (MUSV) and an upgraded version of the company's earlier MUSV, the Sea Hunter. It was designed from the keel up to operate uncrewed for several months, and it's not small. The vessel is 135 feet long, displaces 156.86 tons of seawater, has a proven track record of operating in rough water, and has a transoceanic range. Its composite hull reduces saltwater corrosion, which is a concern the Navy has. If you saw what the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) looked like after its long deployment, you've seen what marine-borne rust can do to a ship.
The Seahawk and its predecessor are the Navy's first autonomous MUSVs, and the Navy had yet to deploy one in a CSG before October 2026. The Navy took delivery of both in August 2025 and immediately started using them for research and experimentation to determine the best way to use the new platforms for naval operations. It's unclear whether this deployment is part of that effort or a sign that the Navy is ready to fully utilize it moving forward.
Regardless, the Navy clearly has some plans for the Seahawk as CSG-9 prepares to participate in Keen Sword 2027, a biennial joint naval exercise held between the U.S. and the Japan Self-Defense Forces. The exercise will likely see the MUSV operate autonomously around numerous larger vessels, but beyond its joining the CSG, not much is known publicly about what part it will play in the exercise.