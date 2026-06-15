How A High-Tech Boat Rescued Downed US Troops Overseas With No Crew Onboard

One of the most important things that every sailor knows and has had drilled into their heads from the start is what to do when someone falls overboard. Man overboard drills are commonplace on all types of ships, and the training everyone receives helps save lives when and if such an event actually occurs. As time passed, new methods for personnel retrieval included the use of helicopters and drones. Now, a new type of U.S. Navy autonomous surface vessel (ASV) is being used to find and save personnel in the water.

On June 8, 2026, an Iranian drone downed a patrolling United States Army Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopter, which splashed down near the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman. In response, the Navy dispatched a Saronic Corsair powered by artificial intelligence to find and rescue the crew. The mission was a success, marking the first time an ASV carried out such a rescue. According to a press release from U.S. Central Command, both soldiers were found and rescued within two hours.

The ability to dispatch an uncrewed boat that can find and rescue personnel is an absolute game-changer in terms of maritime safety and rescue operations. As the U.S. military continues to bulk up its wide-ranging fleet of drones, it's likely that more rescues will be carried out similarly in the future. For now, the rescue marks an important milestone in demonstrating the efficacy of ASVs, which are being developed all over the world for a variety of mission types and operations.