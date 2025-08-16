Where Are Boeing's AH-64 Apache Helicopters Made?

Since its introduction in 1984, the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter has been a mainstay of the US Army's attack helicopter fleet. It's also an important part of several other countries' military arsenals, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Korea, Japan, Greece, and Saudi Arabia, to name a few. Since the AH-64A first flew in the '80s, the helicopter has evolved through several variants — the latest is the AH-64E version — and there are now 1,280 Apaches in operation. The story is unlikely to stop there, either. Boeing says the AH64E Apache will remain in production until at least 2028, and it expects the fleet to remain competitive until the 2060s thanks to ongoing updates.

Boeing claims that the latest AH64E version of the Apache helicopter is the planet's most advanced multirole helicopter. As of April 2023, Boeing had delivered more than 730 of this variant to customers globally. But just where does Boeing build this fearsome battlefield weapon? The primary facility is Boeing's factory in Mesa, Arizona. This is where the company builds the Apache AH-64 — sometimes considered the most-feared military helicopter — and the Boeing Little Bird helicopter. However, India also has a large part to play in the Apache story. More specifically, a joint venture between Boeing and Indian conglomerate Tata called Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd (TBAL). This partnership manufactures over 90% of the Apache's structural components, including the fuselage, in a state-of-the-art facility in India.