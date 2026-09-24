There's A Reason Why The USS Abraham Lincoln Returned To Port Covered In Rust

Throughout August 2026, news of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) nuclear aircraft carrier filled the airwaves, and it wasn't positive coverage. An extended deployment that lasted 286 days without much time in port exhausted supplies and the sailors who served aboard the Lincoln. Things got so bad that one sailor jumped overboard. While that individual survived, it demonstrated precisely how bad things were on the Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier.

When the Lincoln was ordered to return to its home port in early September 2026, the world got a glimpse of the carrier and what it looked like after so long on mission. To most observers, the mighty Lincoln looked awful, thanks to rust spots that ringed around the hull along the waterline. This made the carrier appear as though it had been at sea for decades, and while it's admittedly a bad look, the rust is actually to be expected, especially for such a long time at sea without a port call.

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Carl Shuster told CNN, "Rust along the waterline is not unusual on a ship that has spent 60 days or more of operations continuously at sea." From his estimation, after looking at pictures and video of the Lincoln, preservation of the ship and removal of the rust could be accomplished in about 30 days. Fortunately, the Navy knows how to rectify the situation before sending the Lincoln out on another deployment.