What Does '72' Mean On An Aircraft Carrier?

Deciphering hull markings on Naval ships can be a challenge. From the use of single letters ranging from "A" to "Y," to double and even triple letters, and yes, numbers, there's a veritable smorgasbord of hull indicators that designate the ship's type.

On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress established the Continental Navy, which at the time had only two ships. After President George Washington established the Naval Act of 1794, the department changed to the U.S. Navy. With only a type and a name given (for example, "the frigate Constitution"), ship names quickly became confusing and repetitive. For example, there had already been five ships named Enterprise by 1874. So, in the 1890s, the Navy began issuing distinctive numbers to address the problem.

The letters designate the type of craft, of which there are many. "A" stands for "Auxiliary Ship," and "Y" is a "Yard Craft," but the list is extensive and can be very confusing. Thankfully, the numbers are a bit easier to figure out. In this case, the number "72" is the hull number designation for the USS Abraham Lincoln. Technically, its designation is CVN-72, with "CVN" indicating that it's a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. The USS Abraham Lincoln is the fifth Nimitz-class carrier in the U.S. fleet, which is one of the oldest classes of aircraft carriers still in service. Commissioned in 1989, it's obviously named after our nation's 16th president and is the second ship to hold the name.