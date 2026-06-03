The US Navy May Choose Foreign Shipyards To Help Build The 'Fleet Of The Future'

The US Navy is considering proposals to build US warships in foreign shipyards. If it goes ahead, this would be the first time in centuries that the Navy has outsourced the building of major vessels to overseas nations. The move comes as the service continues to grapple with a shipbuilding crisis that has left the Navy with its lowest hull count since before World War One.

The details of the proposal were revealed in the US Navy's Shipbuilding Plan, published in May 2026. The plan notes that, "the Navy is requesting targeted legislative changes, specifically offering a proposal for the fiscal year 2027 (FY27 NDAA) to authorize the construction of up to two auxiliary ships and the flexibility for fabrication of some combatant modules overseas."

The report admits that the current state of US Navy shipbuilding means it's unable to meet the Navy's required fleet size. Among the reasons listed are a lack of facilities at US shipyards and a workforce that isn't large enough. The latter point was acknowledged in November 2025 by John Phelan, the then Navy Secretary, when he admitted that the US Navy can't find workers to build warships.

Speaking to the USNI, Phelan suggested that the Navy was considering the option of building combat ships abroad.