There's a lot to prepare for when taking a road trip across Europe. First, there's the difference between American and European cars. Then there's the fact that gas is way more expensive. But the biggest watch-out, particularly for parents traveling with toddlers, is you might not be able to use your child's favorite car seat in your rental car. That's because the U.S. and the EU use completely different rules in terms of sizing, testing, and even whether a baby should ride facing backwards.

In the United States, car seats have to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 213, or FMVSS 213 for short. It's been the standard since the 1970s, and a compliant seat carries a sticker. Europe, on the other hand, uses a different standard. It follows regulations developed under the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), which the EU, the UK, and many other countries have adopted.

For years, that was the R44 standard. However, that's been replaced by the R129 standard, introduced in 2013. Currently, retailers in the EU predominantly sell seats tailored to R129 standards, though parents owning seats with the former standards can still keep using them in the meantime. Both seats carry a label, usually orange, with a capital E in a circle and the regulation number (R44 or R129).