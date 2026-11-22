The American automotive industry isn't what it used to be a few decades ago. Yet, there's no shortage of vehicles still made in America, including the iconic Ford F-150 truck. Granted, some of the F-150's components are made overseas, but the trucks remain assembled in the U.S. at Ford's Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City, Missouri, factories. So, how many of them leave the assembly line per day?

Ford hasn't released exact figures regarding its day-to-day output, though that doesn't stop us from making an educated guess. According to Ford's October 2026 sales reports,the automaker manufactured approximately 62,000 F-150s across the two plants (30,312 in Dearborn and 31,770 in Kansas City). Considering that an average month has about 22 working days, that would put the daily production output at around 2,820.

However, it's worth mentioning that those numbers don't represent the real picture. In October, the company likely pushed its production into overdrive to make up for the previous month's production delays, which were caused by supply shortages. It's more realistic to take July 2026 as an average (the production was neither short nor excessive), a month when Ford produced 56,152 F-150s. Assuming the workforce took a break on the Fourth of July, which means there were 22 working days that month, Ford generally builds around 2,552 F-150 trucks per day.