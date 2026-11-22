How Many F-150 Trucks Does Ford Build Per Day?
The American automotive industry isn't what it used to be a few decades ago. Yet, there's no shortage of vehicles still made in America, including the iconic Ford F-150 truck. Granted, some of the F-150's components are made overseas, but the trucks remain assembled in the U.S. at Ford's Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City, Missouri, factories. So, how many of them leave the assembly line per day?
Ford hasn't released exact figures regarding its day-to-day output, though that doesn't stop us from making an educated guess. According to Ford's October 2026 sales reports,the automaker manufactured approximately 62,000 F-150s across the two plants (30,312 in Dearborn and 31,770 in Kansas City). Considering that an average month has about 22 working days, that would put the daily production output at around 2,820.
However, it's worth mentioning that those numbers don't represent the real picture. In October, the company likely pushed its production into overdrive to make up for the previous month's production delays, which were caused by supply shortages. It's more realistic to take July 2026 as an average (the production was neither short nor excessive), a month when Ford produced 56,152 F-150s. Assuming the workforce took a break on the Fourth of July, which means there were 22 working days that month, Ford generally builds around 2,552 F-150 trucks per day.
How many vehicles does Ford produce per month?
For the first 10 months of 2026, Ford produced a total of around 2,010,000 vehicles. October 2026 was the most productive month, with the automaker successfully reaching an impressive vehicle production tally of 232,553. Increased production isn't indicative of the average, however, so it's more precise to round it out to Ford producing approximately 200,000 vehicles per month across its 14 North American assembly plants.
The F-150 truck is Ford's golden goose, representing nearly a quarter of that 200,000. The Ford Super Duty truck takes the silver medal, with around 33,000 leaving the factory on average each month, followed by the Ford Explorer SUV with about 25,000 units. Ford also makes an average of around 15,000 Bronco Sport SUVs and Ford Maverick trucks each per month, while only about 6,800 Ford Ranger trucks leave the production lines monthly.
Ford's output certainly isn't rusty. Nonetheless, it and the rest of American manufacturers are still technically playing second fiddle to overseas giants, production-wise at least. Ford's production lines coming up with about 200,000 machines per month, or an estimated 2.4 million each year, sounds impressive until you compare that to the output of other companies, such as China's BYD. Just BYD's factory in Xi'an alone routinely manufactures up to 1.6 million vehicles annually, nearly 67% of the total output of Ford's 14 North American factories.