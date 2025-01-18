How Much Of A Ford F-150 Is Made In America?

Fans of American made pickups may be concerned with the news that the Ford F-150 isn't totally American. What exactly does that mean? According to Patrick Masterson, lead researcher for Cars' American-Made Index: "Pundits champion homegrown corporations as the key to investments in local and state economies. However, when it comes to the global automotive industry, the badge on the hood doesn't always reveal a vehicle's economic contributions."

Advertisement

Well, the U.S. is definitely not where the majority of the Ford F-150 is built. The Ford F-150 is manufactured at two plants in America; one in Michigan, and one in Missouri. While Ford was made in America, however, that doesn't mean all the parts were manufactured here. Ford has never outright stated which parts are not made in America, even when asked by the media. Ford has a total of 65 manufacturing plants worldwide, however, so it can likely be assumed that some of the components are being shipped in from those countries — or even somewhere providing cheaper parts since American auto part manufacturers often can't keep up with demand.