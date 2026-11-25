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When you're out and about, there's no shortage of things that can go awry, so having a wrench in your pocket at all times as part of a multi-tool can be a literal lifesaver. Now, if you're in the market for one such multi-tool, you generally can't beat Leatherman's products. They're pricey, but they're also built to last. Leatherman has a wide roster of multi-tools (over 24, to be precise), but somewhat surprisingly, only two sport the nifty wrench: Leatherman Signal and Leatherman Raptor Rescue.

The better pick of the two is the Leatherman Signal. Wrench aside, the $173 multi-tool's crowning feature (and one taking up the most real estate) is the pliers that also double as wire cutters. One could say you'll get plenty of mileage out of the entire "package", as you also get a knife, can-opener, small saw, hammer, and a rather large bit driver, to name a few tools. The second Leatherman with a wrench is the Raptor Rescue. The $101 price tag might make it seem like a winner, but as the name so elegantly hints, this particular product is aimed at emergency professionals. In other words, its wrench is sized for opening oxygen tanks, and you can safely assume that you won't find much use for its stainless steel shears.