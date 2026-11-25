These Are The Only Leatherman Multi-Tools That Come With A Wrench
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When you're out and about, there's no shortage of things that can go awry, so having a wrench in your pocket at all times as part of a multi-tool can be a literal lifesaver. Now, if you're in the market for one such multi-tool, you generally can't beat Leatherman's products. They're pricey, but they're also built to last. Leatherman has a wide roster of multi-tools (over 24, to be precise), but somewhat surprisingly, only two sport the nifty wrench: Leatherman Signal and Leatherman Raptor Rescue.
The better pick of the two is the Leatherman Signal. Wrench aside, the $173 multi-tool's crowning feature (and one taking up the most real estate) is the pliers that also double as wire cutters. One could say you'll get plenty of mileage out of the entire "package", as you also get a knife, can-opener, small saw, hammer, and a rather large bit driver, to name a few tools. The second Leatherman with a wrench is the Raptor Rescue. The $101 price tag might make it seem like a winner, but as the name so elegantly hints, this particular product is aimed at emergency professionals. In other words, its wrench is sized for opening oxygen tanks, and you can safely assume that you won't find much use for its stainless steel shears.
What about non-Leatherman multi-tools that come with a wrench?
Considering that only the Leatherman Signal is a viable wrench-toting option, it doesn't hurt to explore alternatives. Broadly speaking, it's fairly easy to find multi-tools that outshine Leatherman in terms of price or features these days, because the barrier to entry is a bit too high for most consumers. Heck, even the previously "affordable" Leatherman Sidekick is no longer worth it because the price ballooned significantly over the years. So, what should you get?
The most wallet-friendly one is built around a solid-looking adjustable wrench. For mere $22 on Amazon, you can snag yourself a multi-tool that also sports an Allen and Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener, cutting saw, and a file. Its manufacturer, Hanboost, is based in China, so its stuff doesn't have the brand recognition and reputation of U.S.-made Leatherman tools. On the other hand, the reviewers are genuinely impressed with the quality.
In case you're itching for something more premium, your best bet is the NexTool, which offers a few wrench multi-tools. With the Vanguard Wrench, for instance, you get an adjustable wrench, pliers, wood saw, bit drive, screwdrivers, and a knife for just $39. For $20 extra, you could opt for the NexTool Adjustable Wrench Pliers W40 to get a ratchet wrench with the essentials like pliers, screwdrivers, a knife, and all the stuff you'd need in an emergency.