Is The Leatherman Sidekick Still Worth The Price? Here's What Owners Say

Leatherman is a popular choice in the realm of quality multi-tools. Since Leatherman products are US-made, they command a premium — one that many users are willing to pay. Historically, the Leatherman Sidekick was an affordable starting point, with an asking price of between $30 and $50 in the 2010s. However, the company has significantly upped its prices, with models like the Micra going from $34 to $49 in the span of a few months. At the time of writing, that same product has climbed to $61. The Sidekick has been no exception to price increases, either; it now sells for around $70. So, is the Leatherman Sidekick still worth getting, considering it's not exactly a "budget-friendly" tool?

Opinions are mixed. Plenty of buyers remain impressed with the Sidekick's versatility and durability, using it as everyday carry for uses including yard work, house work, and even staple removal. Others aren't necessarily critical of the Sidekick but have claimed that there are more durable or more affordable options out there, although many people who bought the Leatherman Raptor were fine with its $79.99 price tag (despite its limited tool set) for its quality and purpose-made design.

Some have suggested that the Sidekick has lesser appeal at its higher price point, with one Reddit user claiming they "liked it a lot more when it was $30." Some users also prefer the Leatherman Wingman, which, at the time of publication, retails for $50. Luckily, though, the Sidekick is known to go on sale at Costco for the very same price, so it may be worth scouting out those deals or otherwise waiting for sales directly on Leatherman's website.