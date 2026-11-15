Is The Leatherman Sidekick Still Worth The Price? Here's What Owners Say
Leatherman is a popular choice in the realm of quality multi-tools. Since Leatherman products are US-made, they command a premium — one that many users are willing to pay. Historically, the Leatherman Sidekick was an affordable starting point, with an asking price of between $30 and $50 in the 2010s. However, the company has significantly upped its prices, with models like the Micra going from $34 to $49 in the span of a few months. At the time of writing, that same product has climbed to $61. The Sidekick has been no exception to price increases, either; it now sells for around $70. So, is the Leatherman Sidekick still worth getting, considering it's not exactly a "budget-friendly" tool?
Opinions are mixed. Plenty of buyers remain impressed with the Sidekick's versatility and durability, using it as everyday carry for uses including yard work, house work, and even staple removal. Others aren't necessarily critical of the Sidekick but have claimed that there are more durable or more affordable options out there, although many people who bought the Leatherman Raptor were fine with its $79.99 price tag (despite its limited tool set) for its quality and purpose-made design.
Some have suggested that the Sidekick has lesser appeal at its higher price point, with one Reddit user claiming they "liked it a lot more when it was $30." Some users also prefer the Leatherman Wingman, which, at the time of publication, retails for $50. Luckily, though, the Sidekick is known to go on sale at Costco for the very same price, so it may be worth scouting out those deals or otherwise waiting for sales directly on Leatherman's website.
What could you get instead of a Leatherman Sidekick?
The aforementioned Leatherman Wingman, often suggested as a superior alternative, is worth the $50 at face value. But what's the difference between a Leatherman Sidekick and a Wingman, apart from price? While they have the same number of tools (14, to be exact), the Wingman sports a nifty package opener and spring-action scissors, which are enough to make it the superior tool for several owners who have tried both products.
Another alternative cheaper than the Sidekick is the Leatherman Rev, which retails for around $60, as of this writing. It also has 14 tools and is quite close to the Sidekick in terms of functionality. That said, some owners find the pliers on the Sidekick to be better, or that the Sidekick is more aesthetically appealing than the Rev is.
If you don't put much emphasis on brand names, it's also worth exploring other multi-tools that give Leatherman a run for its money. A good example is the 10-tool Gerber Dime, which retails for $34 and affords you the same functionality that the Leatherman Sidekick does. Or, if you want to get as many tools as possible in a single package, something like the SOG PowerAccess Deluxe may be to your liking. It has 21 tools — seven more than the Leatherman Sidekick has — and sports an $89 price tag.