Is The Leatherman Raptor Worth The Price? Here's What First Responders Say

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A proudly American brand with many of its products hailing from Oregon, Leatherman has made a name for itself for its dozens of reliable multitool offerings in its portfolio. Whether you want a companion for your outdoor camping trips, everyday adventures, or even for professional use, there's bound to be one for you. If there's one group of people who need an easy to grab tool for all kinds of unexpected situations, it's first responders. First responders are often confronted obstacles that can get in the way of them giving necessary, immediate care. While their workplace may provide some tools, many people still want something that they know will always work exactly when they need them to, like the Leatherman Raptor Rescue.

It retails for $79.95 on the On the Leatherman website and Amazon,with two sheath types: molle holster and utility holster. Both holsters come in seven colors, plus options for limited edition options, such as rainbow and rose gold. Leatherman covers it under its 25-year warranty. While it has a lot fewer features than other popular Leatherman multi-tools, it has tools designed specifically for first responders. Here's what you need to know about it and what emergency professionals had to say about it.