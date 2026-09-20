Is The Leatherman Raptor Worth The Price? Here's What First Responders Say
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A proudly American brand with many of its products hailing from Oregon, Leatherman has made a name for itself for its dozens of reliable multitool offerings in its portfolio. Whether you want a companion for your outdoor camping trips, everyday adventures, or even for professional use, there's bound to be one for you. If there's one group of people who need an easy to grab tool for all kinds of unexpected situations, it's first responders. First responders are often confronted obstacles that can get in the way of them giving necessary, immediate care. While their workplace may provide some tools, many people still want something that they know will always work exactly when they need them to, like the Leatherman Raptor Rescue.
It retails for $79.95 on the On the Leatherman website and Amazon,with two sheath types: molle holster and utility holster. Both holsters come in seven colors, plus options for limited edition options, such as rainbow and rose gold. Leatherman covers it under its 25-year warranty. While it has a lot fewer features than other popular Leatherman multi-tools, it has tools designed specifically for first responders. Here's what you need to know about it and what emergency professionals had to say about it.
What you need to know about the Leatherman Raptor
The Leatherman Raptor has five tools with its premium scissors being one of the most commonly praised features. You can tighten or loosen the sheers for improved cutting performance, especially if you encounter tougher materials. For people who work in the field, like paramedics or police, the glass breaker and strap cutter can be useful for pulling people out of cars. There's also an oxygen tank wrench and ring cutter, but Leatherman notes that it's made for gold and silver rings rather than stronger materials like titanium. This means you'll need to use something else if you plan to cut those made of harder metals.
Weighing 5.8 oz (or like half a deck of cards), it can be folded and made for on-the-go use. When it's closed, it's just five inches in length and opens up to eight inches. It's a little under two inches wide and 0.67 inches thick. The silver-colored shear, which is made of 420 stainless steel, is 1.9 inches long. It also has a bead blast finish and a lock with handles in different colors. But take note, since pivoting issues are the most common problems with Leatherman multi-tools you will need to regularly clean it with soap and water, plus top off with PTFE-based lubricants to maintain smooth movement. Lastly, you'll also need to sharpen the shears regularly.
What do first responders have to say about the Leatherman Raptor
On the Leatherman website, the Raptor Rescue has been rated 4.8 stars on average from more than 2000 reviewers, where most people (89%) have rated it 5 stars. On Amazon, it shares the same 4.8-star rating from 600+ people, plus it's an Overall Pick product. One person, who gifted it to his trauma nurse partner, said that they liked it so much that after using it for about a decade, he bought a second pair. A Reddit user wrote that they had a pair for seven years, and they cut through everything from leather boots to cable tire chains. Another person in the Paramedics subreddit praised it as a good investment and that it functioned well for seatbelts, barbed wire, and clothes.
However, not everyone is satisfied with its performance with its price being the primary point of contention. An EMS professional shared that the hears fail to cut even the simplest thing, and they often had to borrow someone else's. On the Firefighting subreddit, one Reddit user thought it's still more cost-effective to just buy cheaper options and replace them regularly with several first responders echoing his comment. In particular, one person on the r/ParamedicsAU thread said that they rust easily and don't recommend them because they're too high maintenance.