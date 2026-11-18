On Thursday, November 12, several Microsoft 365 services came to a standstill. The cause: a widespread failure in Microsoft's networking gateway infrastructure. At the time, everybody theorized about the cause. A widespread cyberterror attack? Data centers drew a little too much power? Turns out it was little more than an undiscovered bug that snowballed out of control. Recently, Charles Lamanna, the Executive Vice President of Copilot, Agents, and Platform at Microsoft, explained the source of the Microsoft 365 outage in a post on X. According to their statement, the issue started with a "latent defect" that snuck its way into a prior Microsoft 365 networking gateway server fix. Under normal server loads, the bug was completely dormant, especially when tested with computers that had weaker components. But once the load increased and newer servers with more cores were used, the glitch flared to life.

Because the bug flew under the radar for several weeks, it was able to sneak onto platforms around the globe. However, according to Lamanna, Microsoft normally has safeguards to prevent such problems. Microsoft 365's gateway system is built on redundancy, so if the main network is disrupted, services can switch to an alternative one. These automatic switchovers are normal for Microsoft 365, but you'd never notice because of how the system is supposed to work. However, November 12 was different, as a routine switch of Teams traffic increased the load on servers already operating at reduced capacity because of an unrelated issue. These problems combined to create loads the servers couldn't handle, all thanks to a bug that went undetected. Thus, Microsoft 365 essentially DDoS-attacked itself, causing the service disruption.