Not DeWalt Or Craftsman: This Portable Tire Inflator Took First Place In A 2026 Test
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When you're in the market for some tools or outdoor gear, it's understandable understandably if name brands come to mind first. DeWalt, Craftsman, Makita — they might be what you reach for automatically, or at least what you consider heavily over anything else. But there are times when a lesser-known brand dominates in a category, whether due to feature enhancements, durability, or even price. That's precisely what's going on with a portable tire inflator according to Project Farm, which put a bunch of the little gadgets through their paces. In a head-to-head video, the team tested a wide variety of inflators from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, GOOLOO, Airmoto, Jaco, OlarHike, and a few others. The one that came out on top was the Etenwolf Vortex S6, a $159.99 handheld cordless air pump that took the crown because of its ease of use, operational blowup speed during testing, battery capacity and measuring accuracy.
The Vortex S6's impressive performance across the board is what inspired Project Farm to recommend the gadget. It can inflate tires, air blowups like inner tubes, sports balls, and air mattresses with "ultra-fast" inflation — Etenwolf says it can fill a 31-inch tire from empty to full in about one minute. It also doubles as a portable charger with either a 15,600 mAh capacity or a 19,200 mAh capacity.
The Etenwolf Vortex S6 currently has over 3,200 reviews on Amazon with a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, which is certainly commendable. However, it's not the first time a small brand tire inflator scored high marks over a more well-known one. For example, Car and Driver has recommended an Avid Power model in the past that customers have reacted positively to as well.
What kind of tests did Project Farm conduct?
During the video, which you should also watch separately if you'd like the more detailed breakdown, Project Farm conducts independent tests on each of the models in the list from companies like DeWalt, Craftsman, GOOLOO, Olarhike, Etenwolf, NOCO, Fanttik, Airsure, Powools, Astro AI, Velking, and Airmoto.
Starting with an inflation performance test, the reviewer first used each model to inflate a standard 15-inch tire from 0 PSI, or completely deflated, to 35 PSI, measuring the time it took. Then, he measured the speed of a heavy-duty tire inflation, going from 75 PSI to 80 PSI, also looking at time taken. He measured tire pressure gauge accuracy, making sure the devices were not only measuring the right PSI but also cutting off during use at the appropriate times. Finally, he measured the battery capacity, seeing which one offered the best bang for the buck when used as a backup battery or power solution. While not a direct part of the testing, Project Farm's reviewer also covers the operating temperatures of each model during use showing how well the protective sleeves insulate the inflation tubes.
Ultimately, the Etenwolf Vortex comes out on top, followed closely by the $79.99 GOOLOO GT160 DUAL and the $105.99 OlarHike HD. Going by the rigorous review process, the Vortex seems like an excellent choice all around.
How does the Etenwolf Vortex S6 stack up against the competition?
If you were to line up every major tire inflator brand and rank them from worst to best, which SlashGear editors have already done, you likely wouldn't find the brand Etenwolf on the list, despite recognizing some of the other names per Project Farm's testing. It hasn't shown up on a "best of" list of portable tire inflators from Amazon, either. But as we've seen here, name recognition alone doesn't mean much, especially since the Vortex S6 has been put through the ringer and come out a champion.
Given the other models in the head-to-head are similar, which ones are also worth considering? How do they stack up to the Etenwolf Vortex? Starting with the GOOLOO GT160 DUAL, which is cheaper at $79.99 full price, it has over 1,100 reviews on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating. During Project Farm's testing, it was slightly slower than the Vortex at both inflation tests, but received good scores for accuracy and battery capacity. The OlarHike HD, by comparison, is also cheaper at $105.99 full price, with over 600 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. According to Project Farm's testing results, it was slower during inflation tests, scored a below average rank for accuracy, but has an excellent battery capacity rating. Though they came in lower overall than the Etenwolf model it sounds like they would be viable alternatives if you're on a tighter budget.
If you don't have one already, portable tire inflators are definitely something every driver should keep in their car for emergencies. Regardless of which you choose, one of these is always going to be better than nothing.