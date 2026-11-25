We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're in the market for some tools or outdoor gear, it's understandable understandably if name brands come to mind first. DeWalt, Craftsman, Makita — they might be what you reach for automatically, or at least what you consider heavily over anything else. But there are times when a lesser-known brand dominates in a category, whether due to feature enhancements, durability, or even price. That's precisely what's going on with a portable tire inflator according to Project Farm, which put a bunch of the little gadgets through their paces. In a head-to-head video, the team tested a wide variety of inflators from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, GOOLOO, Airmoto, Jaco, OlarHike, and a few others. The one that came out on top was the Etenwolf Vortex S6, a $159.99 handheld cordless air pump that took the crown because of its ease of use, operational blowup speed during testing, battery capacity and measuring accuracy.

The Vortex S6's impressive performance across the board is what inspired Project Farm to recommend the gadget. It can inflate tires, air blowups like inner tubes, sports balls, and air mattresses with "ultra-fast" inflation — Etenwolf says it can fill a 31-inch tire from empty to full in about one minute. It also doubles as a portable charger with either a 15,600 mAh capacity or a 19,200 mAh capacity.

The Etenwolf Vortex S6 currently has over 3,200 reviews on Amazon with a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, which is certainly commendable. However, it's not the first time a small brand tire inflator scored high marks over a more well-known one. For example, Car and Driver has recommended an Avid Power model in the past that customers have reacted positively to as well.