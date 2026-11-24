Toyota Just Gave The 2027 RAV4 A Major Charging Upgrade
The Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is already a pretty capable vehicle (that's also remarkably quick for a family SUV). For the 2027 model year, it's getting a few updates to further expand the inherent flexibility of a plug-in hybrid.
In a press release, Toyota notes that the 2027 Toyota RAV4 plug-ins are getting a NACS port for charging, meaning that they can now charge at Tesla Supercharger stations. Love or hate Tesla, Superchargers are oftentimes more conveniently located than chargers from other networks. Toyota hasn't divulged an estimated charging time for the battery as of yet, but given the 22.7-kilowatt-hour battery, it's likely not a long wait, at least compared to a full EV.
The RAV4 PHEV SE trim has a maximum range of 52 miles using just the battery, which makes it one of the longer-range plug-in hybrids on the market. A total of 321 horsepower when the gas engine and electric motors are working together isn't too bad either.
The new RAV4 has a lot of little updates
The non-electric component changes for the 2027 variant include a boost in ground clearance to 9.1 inches for the Woodland trim. For the rest of the changes, Toyota is moving ahead to make the RAV4 more efficient by also increasing the onboard charging speed if you decide to charge at your house. The prior model year had a 7-kW charger on some trims. This year, it's been upgraded to an 11-kW charger for even the base model. The charging port has also been moved to the driver's side for convenience at Supercharger stations.
The 2027 model year changes really aren't all that drastic, but are little quality-of-life updates more than anything. Toyota doesn't (at least at the moment) have a very vast purely electric lineup, but it's been a long-time giant in the hybrid market, pioneering cars like the Toyota Prius. Its continuous updates to the RAV4 — one of the most popular cars from the company — show that Toyota is more serious about hybrids than large portions of the automotive world.