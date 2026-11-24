The Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is already a pretty capable vehicle (that's also remarkably quick for a family SUV). For the 2027 model year, it's getting a few updates to further expand the inherent flexibility of a plug-in hybrid.

In a press release, Toyota notes that the 2027 Toyota RAV4 plug-ins are getting a NACS port for charging, meaning that they can now charge at Tesla Supercharger stations. Love or hate Tesla, Superchargers are oftentimes more conveniently located than chargers from other networks. Toyota hasn't divulged an estimated charging time for the battery as of yet, but given the 22.7-kilowatt-hour battery, it's likely not a long wait, at least compared to a full EV.

The RAV4 PHEV SE trim has a maximum range of 52 miles using just the battery, which makes it one of the longer-range plug-in hybrids on the market. A total of 321 horsepower when the gas engine and electric motors are working together isn't too bad either.