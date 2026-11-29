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Cold weather brings an interesting problem: You want to turn on your house's central heating system, but you dread the thought of paying that big winter electric bill. A space heater is a great solution. These portable appliances can heat up an entire room quite effectively, all without turning on central heating. However, you have to use these devices responsibly, and there are certain safety requirements to consider. While space heaters aren't the only home fire threat, they can pose a serious hazard.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, space heaters are associated with 25,000 fires and over 300 deaths each year. These appliances need adequate elbow room to operate safely. Knowing where not to put one of these devices is arguably just as important as knowing how to use one. Below is a list that highlights four places where you should never put a space heater, as well as suggestions on what you can do.