4 Places You Should Never Put A Space Heater
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Cold weather brings an interesting problem: You want to turn on your house's central heating system, but you dread the thought of paying that big winter electric bill. A space heater is a great solution. These portable appliances can heat up an entire room quite effectively, all without turning on central heating. However, you have to use these devices responsibly, and there are certain safety requirements to consider. While space heaters aren't the only home fire threat, they can pose a serious hazard.
According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, space heaters are associated with 25,000 fires and over 300 deaths each year. These appliances need adequate elbow room to operate safely. Knowing where not to put one of these devices is arguably just as important as knowing how to use one. Below is a list that highlights four places where you should never put a space heater, as well as suggestions on what you can do.
Don't put space heaters next to curtains, beds, or upholstered furniture
Arguably, one of the worst places to put a space heater is anywhere near curtains, blankets, or upholstered furniture. Their fabrics can catch on fire if they're too close to the heating element for an extended period of time. Curtains are particularly concerning because a slight draft could push the fabric into direct contact with the heater. The same goes for placing blankets or a quilt over a heater in an attempt to warm them. Doing so will create a fire hazard.
You should also never place a space heater directly on a bed or couch, as the unstable position may cause it to tip over. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends keeping space heaters at least three feet away from beds, sofas, curtains, and other similar furniture. That clearance must be maintained on all sides, not just in front of it. Also, make sure the device sits on a non-carpeted floor or base and avoid direct contact with carpet. Some heaters already come with an extended base that prevents the grille from touching the floor. If yours doesn't and the grille is close to the bottom, place the heater on a ceramic tile.
Don't put space heaters under desks or other enclosed spaces
Putting a space heater under your desk might seem like a great way to keep your feet warm while working, but it's not the safest arrangement. Think about what's underneath the average desk. There could be wooden panels, electrical cables, papers in the trash can, and carpeting. All of these can pose fire hazards as temperatures rise in enclosed spaces. Plus, you run the risk of accidentally bumping into the heater and burning yourself.
There's also the electrical risk. The average space heater uses anywhere from 400 to 1,500 watts, which is a considerable amount of power. Office power strips may already be supporting multiple devices, so adding a high-wattage heater could overload the circuit. This, in turn, could trip breakers and overheat wiring, creating another fire hazard. You should place the space heater at least three feet away from other objects and combustible materials. Keep it on a level floor and plug it directly into a wall outlet. If you can't safely accommodate a space heater in your office, consider an accessory like a heated footrest to make your workspace more comfortable.
Don't put space heaters in the bathroom
It's one of life's little inconveniences: you're about to step into a warm shower, but you're already dreading the cold air that'll hit you when you get out. To make the transition more comfortable, you consider using a space heater to warm up the bathroom. That sounds like a great idea, but it can be dangerous. Electrocution is a very real risk. It is ill-advised to take a heater into the bathroom, especially if the floor is wet. Even if you're careful, bathroom humidity could damage components that aren't designed for damp environments.
The safest option is to simply not use a space heater in the bathroom. If you insist on having supplemental heat, there are a few things that you must check for. First, double-check to see if your bathroom's outlets have ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCI). These are safety devices that instantly shut off the electricity whenever a ground fault is detected and help prevent electrical shocks. Also, look for space heaters that come equipped with an appliance leakage current interrupter (ALCI) safety plug, which provides additional safeguards against changes in electrical current.
Don't put space heaters inside garages or workshops
Garages, workshops, and storage areas are all potentially dangerous areas to operate space heaters, largely because they often contain flammable liquids and materials. Gasoline, paint thinner, and other solvents release highly flammable vapors. Even a small spill can create a hazardous scenario if the vapors accumulate in a poorly ventilated area.
In fact, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has standards requiring heating equipment in certain workplaces to be positioned in a way that prevents flammable vapors from reaching ignition sources. It is for these reasons that you should store solvents in a separate room or in a shed outside. Also keep heaters away from combustible materials, such as cardboard boxes, oily rags, and paper, for the exact same reason. They can catch on fire.
It's best to use a workshop's own installed heating system to warm up the place. If you still want to use a portable unit, you should purchase one that is certified for garage use, such as the Newair G56, which sells for $199.99 on Amazon. It can heat up a garage and has been certified for three safety standards by accredited organizations. Be sure you follow the manufacturer's placement instructions and never leave a space heater unattended.