Drop a solid metal object into water and it will quickly sink, yet metal buoys remain tethered in place in the ocean without suffering the same fate. It's down to Archimedes' principle, which states that any object that is fully submerged into a liquid will displace an amount of that liquid equal to the object's volume. If it's partially submerged, the amount of liquid displaced will be equal to the volume of the submerged part of the object.

If the weight of that object is equal to or less than the weight of the displaced liquid, the object will be buoyant. In the case of the ocean buoy, all that's required for it to remain floating at the surface is for its total weight to be less than the weight of the water it's displacing. The easiest way to do that is to fill a metal shell with air, but that isn't the only option.

Some steel buoys are available with foam cores instead, which can help improve their long-term buoyancy. Over time, steel buoys corrode in ocean water, and if they corrode enough, a hole could potentially appear in their surface and let water through. This not only increases the buoy's weight but can also lead to further corrosion.

Filling the buoy with foam instead provides an extra layer of protection, as the water can't displace the foam in the same way that it could displace air, meaning there's less chance that the buoy becomes less buoyant if its shell gets damaged. As long as the foam remains light enough to keep the overall weight of the buoy under the weight of the water it displaces, it will remain floating.