How Long Do Buoys Last In The Ocean?

It's a common scenario: You're drifting along on the water, soaking up the sun and daydreaming, and you spot a buoy. Maybe you wonder, what does that yellow buoy mean, bobbing away in the water over there? Or maybe your thoughts drift even further afield, and you wonder how long a buoy like that can survive the vicissitudes of the elements.

The short answer is that it can range anywhere from a few weeks to up to two decades, though the lifespan changes radically based on the product in question and the conditions where it's afloat. Drifting buoys that move with the current and are intended to collect specific data may only operate for a month, while a fixed observation buoy can push 10 years or more of service (with more regular replacement of components like batteries and sensors).

Navigation and mooring buoys (like buoys with red and white stripes) are a different story. A well maintained steel or polyethylene nav buoy can also last around a decade, but modern versions may double that. The Coast Guard has specific guidance depending on the buoy's material: 20 years for steel, eight for foam, and a mere six for plastic models. The organization also has guidelines for servicing supporting gear and accessories, like a six year cycle for any lighting or power equipment, and every two years for moorings.