What Does A Buoy With Vertical Red And White Stripes Mean In Boating?

Keeping your eyes peeled for buoys is essential when boating. Buoys provide critical information that helps boaters stay safe out on the water. One important type of buoy you may encounter is a buoy with vertical red and white stripes. These are sometimes known as safe water markers or safe water marks. As you might have guessed, they indicate that the water ahead is safe and free of obstructions on all sides.

These types of buoys differ from others in certain critical ways. For example, red and green buoys serve as navigation aids that mark out channels when boaters require safe routes through the water. When a boater is returning from the open water or otherwise traveling inland, the red buoys should be on the right (starboard) side, and the green buoys should be on the left (port) side.

A boater can legally pass a buoy with red and white vertical stripes on either side. That said, convention holds that they should strive to pass such a buoy so it's to the left of their boat as they pass. Safe water marker buoys can show up in various spots. Sometimes, they appear in open fairways and mid-channel locations to provide boaters with a centerline reference point. They may also show up at the seaward end of a channel. When they do, they indicate that a boater is leaving an established route and entering open water.